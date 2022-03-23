Godot may show up before Jamal.
The Nuggets are waiting.
But Michael Malone doesn't have to wait for a new contract. He received a multiyear extension Wednesday from Stan Kroenke. Malone's previous agreement was to end after next season. The Nuggets' third-winningest coach behind Doug Moe and George Karl has a 309-237 record in his seventh season. After advancing to the NBA playoffs for a fourth consecutive season, Malone will receive a raise to $6 million annually, according to an NBA source.
He'll certainly celebrate with if the Nuggets win Thursday night against the Suns. Or he'll spit fire again if the Nuggets are blown out, as they were against the Celtics.
The Suns’ Chris Paul, a Nuggets nemesis, won’t participate, but will return soon from his thumb injury. The Nuggets aren’t as fortunate with Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back). Rumors from inside and outside the team vary consistently, but neither player should be anticipated to play by April 10, when the Nuggets play their final regular-season home game against the Lakers, and nobody should be optimistic about their comeback during the first (last?) postseason series against the third-seed Warriors, whose Steph Curry says he will be recovered from a sprained foot ligament by the postseason opener.
The Nuggets can’t draw a break.
Murray, who tore his ACL April 12, 2021, has missed more than 100 games now, and Porter underwent back surgery after managing to play (rather poorly) in only nine games this season. Nobody, including the two, knows if and when they can contribute. Murray recently was sent to the Grand Rapid Gold to practice with the G League team — which seemed to be a solid sign. But Malone said Murray “isn’t close’’ to rejoining the Nuggets.
Nikola Jokic was quoted in Cleveland by Joe Vardon of The Athletic saying he doesn’t believe Murray would be back.
Porter remains a mystery inside a puzzle inside a conundrum.
The Nuggets must presume that Jamal and Michael won’t be major or minor contributors unless the franchise is playing into May and June. Even if they are physically able to reappear suddenly on the court, the Nuggets would have serious struggles to get past the Warriors — with Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green healthy — or the Suns, the Jazz, the Mavericks and the Grizzlies in the West and the Bucks, the Nets or the Heat from the East. Never mind those Celtics, who came, saw, and conquered the Nuggets at The Jar.
However, the Nuggets haven’t dominated at home, winning only 21 of 35 games. The once-mighty arena has been transformed into a home-court disadvantage — with crowds cheering for the opponents, as the Rockies suffer through annually. This is a franchise that’s had a dozen seasons of single-digit losses in Denver and once won 38 of 41 home games.
The Nuggets, who seem to be like the wild ride Twister II at nearby Elitch Gardens, still could finish with a 50-victory plateau for the 13th time in the franchise’s ABA and NBA history.
They must win five of the remaining six home games against the Suns, the pesky Thunder that defeated the Nuggets March 2, the Timberwolves who are chasing them for the final assured spot, the Spurs, the Grizzlies and the LeBrons. They have to prevail in two of the three road games against the Hornets, the Pacers and the Lakers.
Although some national doomsayers claim the Nuggets will slip to a play-in playoff position, the Nuggets aren’t about to give in to the tender Wolves, but they also aren’t passing Dallas for fifth.
So, the Nuggets continue to be driven by Jokic, who is a modern-day version of the mythical Slavic god of giving — Dzbog. He will become one of only 15 all-time NBA players to win multiple MVP trophies.
The only person beating the drum vociferously for Joel Embiid is himself.
In comparison, Jokic leads the league in triple-doubles with 18, while Embiid has two, and 59 double-doubles to 36 for his Philadelphia competitor. In the past eight games (even with one clunker) The Joker averaged 31 points, 12.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists.
He has missed the Nuggets’ second and third options through an erratic season, yet has improved his statistics and probably the team’s record. Jokic is the league’s Most Valuable and Most Humble Player.
The Nuggets have a heavyweight champion and a coach who should thank The Joker for his new deal.