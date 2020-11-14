Fortuitously, the Stanford Band didn’t run onto the field for the final buffoonish play of the game.
So, as it goes, those beyond-belief Buffaloes are undefeated in mid-November and tied for first place in the Pac-12 South.
The record may be only 2-0, but Colorado is smoking.
In the first two games of this truncated season CU has survived whirligig comebacks by UCLA and Stanford and emerged as the most shocking team in the conference and possibly the country. Come Sunday, the Buffs should be in the football polls’ top 25.
Who would have thought that the Buffaloes would be so golden with a new coach, a new quarterback, a new running back, a new wide receiver and that old-time Bill McCartney-type religion?
And while the Buffaloes persevere, the Pac-12 is trying to endure a conference coronavirus collapse that threatens to cancel the season.
Two more games were called off this weekend, and the league ultimately added a game. Cal didn’t travel Saturday to Arizona State, which couldn’t field enough scholarship players or coach Herm Edwards because of COVID-19 tests, and the Utah game at UCLA was shut down because of the Utes’ health problems. In response, the conference commissioner announced that Cal will play UCLA in a rare Sunday morning (9 a.m. in Los Angeles) college football game.
Colorado is scheduled to host the Sun Devils on Saturday night at 8 in Boulder, but that game could be canceled or postponed.
The bedazzling Buffs were caught up in another crazy finish.
CU was in complete control throughout the first half and had an 28-9 advantage with 8:55 remaining in the third quarter and a 35-16 lead after scoring on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
However, the Cardinal scored twice in a six-minute sprint and converted both two-point conversions and closed to within three points extremely late in the fourth.
It is well to remember that the Buffs had blasted the Bruins in the first half the week before — creating a 35-14 difference at halftime. UCLA rallied with three touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the fourth quarter. But the Buffs scored 13 more points and offered just enough offense and defense to escape the opener 48-42.
Anyone watching Stanford-CU must have been wondering what in the wide, wide world was happening when the Cardinal came out of its cocoon with 8:45 showing on the scoreboard for eight points and piled on eight more with 2:34 to go.
With no timeouts, the Cardinal went to the onside kick, but Colorado recovered and attempted to run out, literally, the clock, but was forced to punt with only seconds to go.
The Cardinal lost its first game of the season the previous week at Oregon when quarterback Davis Mills and other players couldn’t participate. But the league apologized afterward to Stanford for false positive tests. Mills was back in the lineup Saturday, but hadn’t practiced all week because of the significant testing error.
He had one last-gasp chance against the Buffs deep at his end. Mills tossed short to Scooter Harrington, who began a circus spectacle. But, on the fourth lateral, Walter Rouse fumbled, and CU linebacker Nate Landman, who was exceptional again Saturday, recovered. He smothered the ball to end the stunt and the victory.
The Stanford Band was not involved, as it was in John Elway’s college finale against Cal in 1982.
The Buffs have scored 83 points fueled by quarterback Sam Noyer and running back Jarek Broussard, who were sensational against the Bruins and equally superb vs. the Cardinal. And they did it within the forest. Stanford, whose mascot is a tree, had several hundred trees placed in the stadium stands prior to the home opener.
This time Noyer threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others. Broussard would up with 121 yards rushing after beginning his career with 187 the week before. The two have accounted for nine touchdowns and more than 800 yards of offense.
Plus, Noyer discovered freshman receiver Brenden Rice, who was as wide open as Wyoming, for a 34-yard scoring pass, Rice’s first. Brenden’s father, Jerry, who played some wide receiver, must have been proud.
And all Buffs believers are busting to beat the band.