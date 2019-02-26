Nolan Arenado is the Gold Standard.
The Rockies’ third baseman has become the highest-paid per-year position player in the history of Major League Baseball.
Pause to ponder that astonishing achievement for Arenado and the Rockies.
***
In the 27th year for both the Rockies and Arenado, they have shown each other genuine loyalty – a rare quality these days in sports and life.
And the Rox have shown Arenado the money.
Nolan now possesses the most massive contract ever for any Colorado professional athlete. His eight-season, $260 million total ($32.5 annual average) surpasses the who’s who of John Elway, Peyton Manning, Joe Sakic, Todd Helton, Nathan McKinnon, Carmelo Anthony, Paul Millsap, Charlie Blackmon and Von Miller. The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic has a new contract that will pay him nearly the same as Arenado in 2022-23 — $32,478,000.
Dick Monfort took a deep breath and a big risk.
The Little Team That Could is going all-in on an effort to reach the postseason for a third straight year, finish on top in the National League West division and win the World Series for the first time. With five players receiving $10 million and more, and a total payroll of approximately $150 mill, and a three-season extension for manager Bud Black, Colorado is closer to being solid Rox than in a hard place.
Arenado and the Rox could be together until 2026, but there is an *. Nolan can opt out after three seasons. He can’t be traded, though, for the term of the deal (which replaces his one-year $26.5 contract).
Quite an accomplishment for the young man of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent who grew up in southern California as a Dodgers fan. He could have been a free agent after this season and returned to SoCal with the Dodgers or the Angels – or signed with a dozen franchises drooling for his future service. He’s superior to Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.
But, then, the Rockies and Arenado have had faith in their relationship since 2009. Arenado accepted a baseball scholarship to Arizona State University, yet the Rockies drafted him 59th overall. He chose Rox and was sent off to the Casper Ghosts of Wyoming and the rookie league.
There was a moment, though.
In 2012, the then Rockies GM shipped Arenado to Tulsa for "an attitude adjustment." That GM is long gone.
The next year Arenado was the monster of the Rockies’ spring training. However, over my objections in a column and in the observations of most Rockies’ loyalists in Arizona, Nolan was optioned to the AAA Sky Sox.
So close, but so far. Colorado Springs was the benefactor. Arenado hit .364 with an OPS of 1.059.
On April 29 Arenado was called up I-25 to Denver for good – and greatness.
After the season, Arenado became the first National League rookie to win a Gold Glove. He’s won every year since. He’s been a regular Silver Slugger recipient, All-Star and MVP candidate.
Nolan Arenado will be a Baseball Hall of Famer, probably the Rockies’ first inductee of all time, by 2037.
Before, Nolan would like to replicate, or exceed, the length of Helton’s career and statistics with the Rockies.
Imagine 565 home runs, 1,848 runs batted in, 2,925 hits, 18 Gold Gloves, a dozen All-Star games, three MVPs and a couple of World Series rings.
He’s that unique – and could join Elway, Sakic and Whizzer White on a Pikes Peak Colorado version of Mt. Rushmore.
Oddly enough, the Rockies were close previously to the largest contract in baseball annals. After the 2000 season, Alex Rodriguez, a free agent, visited Coors Field in November and met with the Monfort Brothers, the late Jerry McMorris and John Elway. He narrowed the choices to the Rockies and the Rangers. A-Rod may have been too rich for Rox blood, and A-Rod chose $250 million (about $500 million in today’s money) from the Rangers. Given A-Rod’s use of PEDs, the Rockies were fortunate.
Last July, Rodriguez said his pick for MVP was Arenado, who ended up third.
The pressure on Arenado and the Rockies is extreme. He must earn his paycheck, and they must continue to climb the mountain.
Each made an ultimate commitment to shared success Tuesday. Purple turned to gold.