The Midsummer Midseason Night’s Dream will play out in Denver again.
No Beanie Babies this time.
Turn off the humidor for the Home Run Derby.
Trevor Story, Nolan Arenado and DJ LeMahieu can hold a brief reunion.
Shohei Ohtani should hit in the Derby and pitch in the game.
Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is returning to Mile High and LoDo on July 13.
Welcome back to Coors Field, which has the record for most runs in the game’s history – 21.
Atlanta’s loss is Denver’s gain.
It is well to remember, though, that the Winter Olympics of 1976 were relocated from Colorado to Austria.
Denver has been the site of All-Star games in the NBA, the ABA, the NHL, MLS and baseball in 1998.
All players, coaches and managers should wear jersey No. 44 to honor Hank Aaron, who died Jan. 22.
At the previous All-Star Game at Coors Field the emphasis seemed to be on Beanie Babies and Baseball Bashers.
Alas, 1998 was the year of the home run clash of the titans between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, who both played in the All-Star Game before McGwire finished with 70 homers and Sosa 66.
The National and American league All-Star teams included Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro, who would be accused ultimately of using performance-enhancing substances.
Bonds and A-Rod hit home runs in the game.
It was the height of baseball's scandalous Steroids Era.
However, the winner of The Home Run Derby was Mr. Clean — Ken Griffey Jr.
The teams combined for 31 hits, and the American League scored eight runs in the last four innings to win 13-8. No dead ball season then; no humidor at the ballpark, and the result was typical of the usual Rockies games.
Batting practice was a blast. I stood outside the stadium beyond the left field wall with a glove. No ball journeyed to that far-away place that night, and no fair ball, unlike the Eagles and the Zac Brown Band, ever has left the building.
Everyone in the sellout crowd of 51,267 on that beautiful spacious skies and purple mountains majesty July 7 night received a Beanie Baby — Glory, a white bear that featured red and blue stars. The bean-stuffed bears had become collectible sensations, and off-duty police were hired to prevent Beanie Baby Bandits. After the game hundreds in attendance were buying and selling Beanie Bears for hundreds of dollars at 20th and Blake.
Almost a quarter of a century later the Glory Beanie Baby is available on the internet for as much as $2,500 and as little as $4.99 for three in what has been a bull and a bear market.
What will Colorado behold in the return to glory (not that Glory) of the All-Star extravaganza?
MLB will conduct its first amateur draft in an All-Star city and attempt to replicate the atmosphere of recent NFL drafts — pre-pandemic days. The streets and bars of Lower Downtown will attract a sudden burst of business and energy.
Dick Monfort, one of the two most infamous villains in baseball here, is thrilled because his newly opened construction project and penthouse home, the Rockies’ only offseason attraction — will become a center of attention, and hotels and restaurants probably will be packed by July with restrictions diminished — even though COVID cases continue.
The Home Run Derby could showcase Mike Trout, Ronald Acuna Jr., Giancarlo Stanton and teammate Aaron Judge, Jorge Soler, Joey Gallo, Juan Soto, Cody Bellinger, Jose Abreu (who should have been signed as the Rockies’ first baseman years ago), Pete Alonso, Arenado and Story.
Story has the longest home run in Coors history at 515 feet in 2018, and Stanton has hit a rainmaker here. He says his objective is the Rockpile.
Surpassing the blackjack number of runs could be complicated, considering that both teams will consist of multiple former Cy Young winners and current candidates. The door on the humidor should be locked for two nights.
Former Denver Bears’ outfielder Joey Meyer must be invited to the events.
In 1987 he slammed the longest measured home run in professional baseball history.
Joey’s soaring sphere landed in the East Stands at Mile High Stadium 582 feet away.
His record could be smashed in Denver's All-Star Game, the sequel.