The electric, entertaining Rams-Chiefs football game should have proven conclusively to John Elway that the Broncos must procure and secure a brilliant offensive head coach and an Elway-like young quarterback.
We saw the future of football, and the past of the Broncos, on display Monday night. Quarterbacks Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes are reminiscent of the quarterbacks who lifted all boats and the Broncos to three Super Bowl championships — Elway and Peyton Manning.
As a player, Elway won two Super Bowls with Mike Shanahan. As an executive, Elway won another Super Bowl with Gary Kubiak.
Enough of the Brocks and Trevors, Cases and Chads.
The Broncos’ pick in the draft should be a Lock.
Enough of experimental, naïve defensive coaches.
The Broncos’ avant-garde coach in 2019 should be a disciple of Shanahan or a relative of Lombardi.
Indeed, the Broncos edged the Chargers on Sunday because Philip Rivers threw two stupid interceptions, but this franchise’s title aspirations seem so far away and long ago.
The Broncos lost to the Texans because of Vance Joseph decisions (two bumbled field goals) and won Sunday in spite of the coach blunders (not going for a field goal and declining to challenge a 2-point play).
The Rams and the Chiefs put on a show. Both are averaging more than 35 points, and Mahomes and Goff are one-two in passing. The Broncos are averaging under 23 points, with one outlier (Cardinals) and averaged under 20 points last season with one outlier (Cowboys). Case Keenum is tied for 13th among quarterbacks.
The Broncos have been limited to 20 points or fewer in 15 of 26 games in the Joseph error. In the same number of games in 2013-14, with Manning at quarterback, the Broncos scored more than 30 points 21 times. And they had one of those incredible games similar to Monday night — a 50-48 jolting in Dallas.
Oh, for the good old Broncos days of Manning and Elway when they reached the postseason in 14 of 20 years. This will be the third straight season without playoffs.
The next coach must have an offensive emphasis in a league that encourages offenses with rules additions every season that strikingly affect the balance of power. Orange Crushes and No-Fly Zones are out of date and vogue.
I offer two prime coaching candidates:
Matt LaFleur, the Titans offensive coordinator, has been influenced primarily by the father-son Shanahans and Kubiak (who have played or coached in 14 Super Bowls), and Sean McVay — the winning coach Monday evening.
The 39-year-old LaFleur got his first NFL job with the Texans as a quarterback and wide receiver assistant under coach Kubiak and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. He then joined both Shanahans in Washington when Mike was the coach. He moved to the Falcons as the quarterback coach under coordinator Kyle, and they advanced to the Super Bowl. LaFleur shifted to the Rams with McVay, who he had worked alongside in Washington.
Very good pedigree.
The other viable possibility, Joe Lombardi, has a thoroughbred background, too. The grandson of Vince Lombardi played football and lacrosse at the Air Force Academy, graduated in 1994 and served four years of active duty. The 47-year-old Lombardi has been an assistant coach since, first in college before being hired by the Falcons in 2006. He was with the Saints from 2007-2013, mainly as the quarterbacks coach. Joe was the Lions’ offensive coordinator for two seasons before going back to New Orleans, where he has been again with the third NFL powerhouse and the quarterbacks coach for Drew Brees.
Those are the good guys and top-quality offensive coaches.
After Elway makes that critical coaching call, he should use the top 10 selection in the draft on Missouri’s Drew Lock, who is in the mold of Elway His Own Self. Lock is 6-foot-4, 225 pounds — with a strong arm and a sound football mind. The four-season starter has thrown for 11,599 yards and 94 touchdowns in 48 games, and is a potent pocket passer, a true athlete and a scrambling runner.
With one of those coaches and that quarterback, the Broncos, like the Chiefs and the Rams, would return to relevancy and the Super Bowl.