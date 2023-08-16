In three weekends the universities of Colorado and Northern Colorado and the state’s NFL team will be home on the range. The Deer and the Pronghorns won’t play, but the Buffaloes will roam in Boulder, and the Bears will growl in Greeley, where seldom will be heard a discouragin’ word, but Incarnate Word will be seen, and the Broncos open their season in Denver under skies that won’t be cloudy all day, and nobody here prefers Huskers or Raiders.

The Buffs, the Bears and the Broncs have new coaches this year.

The Colorado State Rams, with second-season coach Jay Norvell, will begin in Fort Collins Sept. 2 vs. Washington State, soon to be one of the final four schools in the Pac-12 and possibly a future team in the Mountain West Conference and an annual opponent of CSU. The Air Force Academy Falcons are coached by Troy Calhoun, who will start his 17th successful season against Robert Morris, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, and Sam Houston, who led the Texas Army to the decisive victory in the War of Independence against Mexico. It’s unfortunate that the Falcons don’t play James Madison, too.

CU hired Deion “Coach Prime’’ Sanders to command the Buffaloes’ revolutionary return to relevancy in football, and UNC has appointed veteran coach Ed “Aspara Gus’’ Lamb to bring back the Bears.

Sean “The Mad Visor’’ and “Hackett Hater’’ Payton is the Broncos coach now.

It’s football time anew in Colorado.

As usual, The Men of Troy are anticipated to finish with the winningest record of the five teams and advance to their 13th bowl under coach Calhoun, who will surpass 125 victories in 2023. The former Broncos’ assistant (2003-05) has been considered a coaching candidate for the Broncos and the Buffs (and the University of Tennessee) in the past, but the former Air Force quarterback has remained true to the Air Blue and won double-digit games five times. The Falcons are among “those receiving votes’’ in the preseason coaches’ poll and probably will prevail in at least eight games.

The Buffs were the worst major college team in the country a year ago with a 1-11 record, allowing 38 points or (a lot) more in all those defeats — and imagine how Cal felt after falling to CU in overtime. Only 10 scholarship players remain from ’22, and Coach Prime led the world in transfer portal players who moved to Boulder — 49.

Oddly enough, CU will have about as many coaches as the Broncos — 30. A couple are quite interesting. Brian Cabral, a former Buffs linebacker and longtime assistant and briefly an interim head coach, continues as "character coach," and Pat Shurmur — an ex-head coach for two NFL teams (Browns and Jets) and interim head coach of the Eagles, and the Broncos (much-maligned) offensive coordinator — is the Buffs' offensive quality-control analyst, which means he cannot talk to the players. Some would believe that would have been an ideal concept when he was in Denver in 2020-21.

Although Sanders will be the head coach, another fresh Sean in the state, Sean Lewis, will serve as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and mentor to Son of Sanders — Shadeur, who could be one of the special quarterbacks in college football. And Charles Kelly is the defensive coordinator/safeties coach. Much like the U.S. Space Command, he has chosen Colorado over Alabama.

The belief is the Buffs will be one of the most popular and peculiar college teams with season-ticket sellouts, but will win only three of four games after losing four of their first five (with an opener at TCU). However, I think they’ll beat old rival Nebraska. Bill McCartney used to circle the annual Cornhuskers’ game in red. Sanders is not allowing red to be worn by the players and staff on the CU grounds. Colorado also will win over CSU, Arizona State and Arizona, Stanford and Oregon State.

The Rams will improve to 5-7 and the Bears to 4-8.

With a 6-6 record in their final Pac-12 season, the Buffaloes will be invited back 16 years later to the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., to play, appropriately, a team from the Big 12.

Go, Pronghorns.