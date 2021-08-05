The first former Broncos’ head coach enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be honored belatedly and posthumously Saturday night in Canton, Ohio.
Awkwardly to state, he was the worst and most forgotten head coach in Broncos’ history.
No, he is not Vance Joseph or Josh McDaniels.
Mac Speedie’s bust will rest permanently in the hallowed hall because of his astonishing playing career, not his one full year and two partial seasons as the Broncos’ third coach.
Speedie had a .750 losing percentage with a 6-19-1 record from 1964-1966. Speedie, who had been the Broncos’ “offensive end coach’’, replaced the fired Jack Faulkner, who was the coach during a team record 14-game losing streak, in the fifth week of the ’64 season and managed a 2-7-1 record, which somehow earned him a new two-year contract.
The Broncos’ mark in 1965 was 4-10, and the team lost its first two games of ’66 when Speedie resigned.
Ownership retained Speedie as a scout in California, and he worked in that role until retirement in 1982. Speedie died in 1993 at 73.
Sadly, he wasn’t elected until 2020 — as a member of the special centennial class. But, as a casualty of the pandemic, Hall of Fame week was cancelled. His sculpture was unveiled to his family in a small ceremony in May, but the true festivities, speeches and official induction for the Hall of Famers of 2020 and 2021 will be held this weekend.
Oddly enough, one of those former NFLers Speedie beat out in the unique group of 20 was another ex-Broncos coach —Dan Reeves. Both Reeves, head coach of the Broncos for three Super Bowl appearances, and later the Falcons’ coach when they fell to the Broncos in the Super Bowl, certainly deserves the Hall recognition, along with Mike Shanahan, who won three Super Bowl championships with the 49ers as offensive coordinator and the other two with the Broncos, and was a Reeves assistant in those other three Super Bowls.
Speedie played and coached in four pro football leagues – the All-American Football Conference, the National Football League, the Western (Canada) Interprovincial Football Union and the American Football League.
He also had an earlier connection with Broncos. After being selected an all-conference receiver at the University of Utah for three seasons, Speedie graduated during World War II in 1942 and joined the United States Army. He initially was stationed in Wyoming at Fort Warren and played on the military football team, whose nickname was Broncos. There he played against another service team and one of the greatest coaches of all time – Paul Brown. After the end of World War II, Brown signed Speedie in 1946 for the regal salary of $7,000 to play for the Cleveland Browns of the newly created AAFC.
As a kid, Speedie couldn’t dream of playing football or even running. He suffered with Perthes Disease, which causes lack of development and loss of blood in the hip joint, and wore a brace for four years. Once his condition subsided and the brace removed, Speedie was left with one shorter leg.
Yet, Mac lived up to his name at South High School in Salt Lake City. As the fastest young man around Speedie became a star athlete in football, basketball and track. He went on to Utah to major in geology and become a three-sport sensation.
In pro football Speedie exploded as a receiver — as the Browns won three titles in the AAFC and a championship in their first year in the NFL (1950) before losing the next two title games.
Speedie was named to the league’s first Pro Bowl and compiled in his seven seasons 349 catches for 5,602 yards and 33 touchdowns. Those numbers wouldn’t be gaudy today, but he would lead three leagues in receiving four times.
In his first year as an assistant in the AFL, the Houston Oilers won the inaugural championship. Speedie switched to the Broncos in 1961, then was chosen as head coach “We have the personnel to win here,’’ Speedie said in 1964. Actually, they didn’t. On Sept. 18, 1966, after consecutive defeats by the Broncos, Mac quit, citing his decision was in the best interest of the football team.
He spent 19 seasons with the Broncos as assistant, head coach and scout. Speedie officially will be inducted into the Hall of Fame with other former Broncos Steve Atwater, John Lynch and Peyton Manning. Seventy-five years ago Speedie began as a professional in Ohio, and his memory will endure in the state forever. His link to Colorado also continues.
Mac Speedie’s daughter Rebecca Speedie Walker and his grandson Jake live in Colorado Springs.