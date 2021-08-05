This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Browns shows football player Mac Speedie. For decades, Speedie, who died in 1993 at age 73, was overlooked for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio. But he'll soon take his place alongside teammates Otto Graham, Dante Lavelli, Marion Motley, Bill Wills and Lou Groza and their legendary coach Paul Brown — who played a role in Speedie's delayed induction. When Speedie left Cleveland after the 1952 season to play for more money in Canada, Brown vowed revenge.