Six games have been lost.
But, not all hope is lost.
Remember The Jaguars!
Let’s remain positive and encouraged. NFL teams with 3-6 records have reached the playoffs. Four.
The 1994 Patriots, coached by Bill Parcells, had a miserable 3-6 record after losing to the Browns and their coach and former Parcells assistant Bill Belichick. The next week Parcells unveiled a full-time no-huddle offense with quarterback Drew Bledsoe, and New England reeled off seven consecutive victories to tie the Dolphins for first in the AFC East (although Miami owned the tiebreaker).
However, the Patriots disappointed new owner Robert Kraft by falling in the wild-card game — again to the Browns and Belichick.
The very next season the Lions dropped six of their first nine, but not another.
Washington, in 2012, was 3-6 before dramatically turning it around with quarterback Robert Griffin III and a coach some of you might be familiar with — Mike Shanahan. In his first postseason game since coaching the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl victories, Shanahan was defeated, and fired after the following season.
And the other 3-6 team that rallied to a 9-7 finish and earned a wild-card spot was the ‘96 Jaguars.
Those Jagwads, as a Denver columnist called them, pulled off one of the most amazing playoff triumphs ever, beating the 13-3 Super Bowl favorites — the Broncos, Shanahan and John Elway — in what the coach and the quarterback termed the worst setback of their careers. Afterward coach Tom Coughlin and several of the Jags held up the newspaper and claimed the somewhat sarcastic column inspired them to win. It seemed to me Jacksonville should have taken full credit.
So, the Broncos can achieve the playoff feat if they prevail in their final seven, or, possibly, if they win six.
However, no team has come back from 3-7 to make the postseason.
A loss in a soccer stadium in Los Angeles would end their dreams and desires.
How, then, do they achieve the extraordinary exploit?
It will take more than a sarcastic column in The Los Angeles Times by my friend Bill Plaschke. Besides, the NFL announced Tuesday afternoon that the Rams-Chiefs game, scheduled to be played in Mexico City on Monday night, has been moved to the L.A. Coliseum. Probably 99.9 percent of the attention will be on the California wildfire catastrophe and two 9-1 teams that could meet again in the Super Bowl.
Broncos-Chargers is a sideshow, except that if the Chiefs bust, and the Chargers boom, the two will be tied in the AFC West, and both are bound for the playoffs. Not really much meat left on the bone for the remaining two division teams.
Vance Joseph, who is week-to-week as a coach, says this week that the Broncos’ offense “obviously must start faster and score more points early.’’
They have outscored opponents 65-52 in the opening quarter.
Stupid me. I would believe finishing strong and scoring more points late would be imperative. The Broncos have averaged 5.5 points in the fourth quarter.
More than 0 points would be helpful.
The Broncos should have a “road-field advantage’’ at StubHub Stadium, which will be dominated by Coloradans who annually attend an away game (usually San Diego in the past) and the multitude of SoCal transplants who are Broncos fanatics. The friendly gathering in the small Carson, Calif., complex was of no use last year when the Broncos were shut out. And, it must sadly be noted, the Broncos have won only two road games during Joseph’s short stay. The Broncos are back in California twice more (Santa Clara and Oakland), and face a trip to Cincinnati. A 2-14 road record wouldn’t look swell on Vance’s resume.
If the Broncos flop for the seventh time in eight games, it will be time to concentrate on the younger players — 28 on the roster and the practice squad who are in the first or second season. Elway and we need to find out if those guys can contribute before 2019.
Yet, if the Broncos go from ozone to Red Zone and solve Philip Rivers and the Chargers — who are, oddly, favored by only seven points — they will clutch their most impressive victory since New Orleans in November 2016.
And hope springs eternal, at least until the Steelers game.