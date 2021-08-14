Make the pick, Vic!
Lock must be the lock.
Although Vic Fangio repeated his refrain Saturday evening of “even steven’’ in evaluation of the two Broncos’ quarterbacks, the coach saw the same game the rest of us did.
Oh, no, Fangio.
Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are not equal.
Drew is the winner and has to be the starting quarterback, as I’ve maintained for months. Teddy will be just what he was supposed to be when he came to Denver — a swell backup QB for Drew and an occasional situation player in case of injury and a Lockdown or a blowout.
Drew was virtually impeccable in the first three possessions of the Broncos’ 33-6 demonstration exhibition in Minnesota.
Ragnar the Viking would have been impressed thoroughly with Lock’s performance.
In the NFL’s quarterback rating system — based on passing attempts, completions, touchdowns and interceptions — 158.3 is considered perfect. Drew had a cool, calm, composed 153.3.
Drew did everything Fangio, George Paton, John Elway, Pat Shurmur, Mike Shula, sports talkies and orange fanatics had asked of him. He didn’t have any interceptions, fumbles, silly throws, brain-freeze moments, wasted plays, sacks or doofus dances.
He led the Broncos to three touchdowns, actually, in three possessions. One touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty called on Jerry Jeudy.
In his stint of 9 minutes, 45 seconds on the field, Drew completed 5 of 7 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard catch-and-run connection to Wizard of Ahs wide receiver KJ Hamler. His only incompletions were to Jeudy, on an elongated sideline fling and a fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line when Jeudy should have made the catch.
What more, Vic? The coach still wants to play games, figuratively and literally.
Afterward, Vic said he thought “they both played well. They were helped by the overall play of our offense. We ran the ball well early that sets up our play-action game. And then Teddy gets in there and moves the team well. I don’t think any separation happened in this game if anybody’s looking for it. I’m thrilled they both played well. I want it (the starter) to be a hard decision.’’
Was the afternoon sun bursting through the windows of the stadium blinding Fangio on the sideline? Was, as at most training camp practices, the coach watching the defense and paying no attention to the offense? Was he too busy looking at his handwritten defensive play sheet?
Was this a throwback to the past two seasons when Vic made crucial mistakes during games when he forgot to utilize timeouts, or failed to do the right thing at the wrong times, or got into an argument with his offensive coordinator on the headsets? I once asked legendary Cowboys coach Tom Landry why he looked so stoic on the sideline. His answer was rather simple: “I’m thinking three plays ahead.’’ Too often Fangio is thinking three plays behind.
And who knows what he’s thinking now about the quarterback duel? Does he not want to hurt somebody’s feelings? Is he waiting for Godot to show up? Is he afraid the owner might get mad if Vic makes a decision Sunday? The Broncos don’t have a Jerry Jones running the show. If fact, the franchise won’t have a real owner until the next offseason.
Or, is Fangio just too hesitant to make the call? That could get him fired and back to being a defensive coordinator again. Maybe Vic should talk to Wade Phillips, who kept being demoted throughout his career. Vance Joseph never will be a head coach again.
Even steven? Fangio should study the origin of the term. He wouldn’t apply to the clash of QBs. Irish satirist Jonathan Swift wrote in “Journal to Stella’’: “Now we are even, quote Steven when he gave his wife six blows to one.’’ Not an acceptable sentence.
Yes, Teddy was on target for 7 of 8 attempts and a touchdown to Trinity Benson of 4 yards in the back corner of the end zone. But, as usual, Bridgewater dinked and dunked for an average completion of 9.3 yards (in comparison to Lock’s 21.6-yard average). Bridgewater also had a touchdown called back on his scoring run.
But, it was obvious which quarterback had the more sparkling Saturday.
It was a non-starter exhibition. Drew confronted 10 Vikings who won’t start on defense, but he also opened the game with only two starters on offense.
And Bridgewater played against third-stringers and guys who soon will be on the street.
Drew Lock earned the starting Job No. 1.