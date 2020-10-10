Welcome to Monday Afternoon Football and Dr. Strangegame.
Where have you gone, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady?
Is Broncos vs. Patriots an NFL rivalry or an SEC alumni game?
Will the quarterback duel be Drew Lock against Cam Newton or Brett Rypien against Jarrett Stidham or, jeepers creepers, Brian Hoyer against Blake Bortles or even Jeff Driskel against wide receiver and former college QB Julian Edelman?
There are, get this, so many eerie dozen different possibilities in "QB VII," which also was a novel by Leon Uris.
This sounds like an Abbott and Costello routine.
“Who’s up first for the Broncos?’’
“Drew is who.’’
“Drew who?’’
“Well, unless Brett is who, or Jeff or Blake because he will be someone with a one-syllable first name.’’
“What?’’
What’s second might be Driskel or Lock or Rypien, who is either Brett or Mark.’’
“I don’t know.’’
“I don’t know might be third.’’
“Who’s first for the Patriots?’’
“Cam am.’’
“Am?’’
“Well, it could be Stidham.’’
“Ham am?’’
“If not Hoyer, who could come on second.”
“Where’s Brady?’’
“He is in Tampa.’’
“What about Peyton?’’
“He’s still doing an annual victory tour.’’
“Why isn’t Tebow, who was with the Broncos and the Patriots, playing?’’
“He’s been in the outfield for the Mets.’’
“Right.’’
“No, left. Left field. But now he’s left out.’’
“I don’t get it.’’
“Neither do Vic Fangio or Josh McDaniels, who both have served as Broncos head coaches with losing records.’’
And if that exchange makes no sense, consider that the Broncos-Patriots kickoff has been scheduled for three various times over two days. The first time the Patriots and the Broncos met was in Boston in the opening AFL game Sept. 9, 1960. It was a Friday night. The two also have played on Sunday afternoon, Sunday night, Saturday night, Monday night and now Monday afternoon.
When they do play on Tuesday morning?
In 53 regular-season and postseason games played in major and minor league ballparks, college football stadiums and four NFL stadiums, the Broncos have won 30 times. There have been a multitude of starting quarterback combinations — including games involving John Elway, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and the late, great Babe Parilli — but Monday’s game will be an inaugural clash of two quarterbacks, no matter who they are.
As the Panthers quarterback, Newton lost all three, including Super Bowl 50, to the Broncos. Hoyer played in rubbish time against the Broncos when he was with the Patriots previously, in a blowout. Stidham is a neophyte. Lock, Rypien and Driskel never have played against the Patriots, and Bortles is 1-2 vs. New England, including the 2017 season AFC Championship.
The seven quarterbacks on the rosters of New England and Denver have been quarterbacks with 19 NFL teams. Hoyer has appeared with seven (including the Patriots in three assorted turns).
So, who will be the starting quarterbacks, Abbott?
Lock has been sidelined since the second game with an injury in his business shoulder, and Newton missed the last game because of a positive coronavirus test. Each has a possibility of starting. If they can’t go, Rypien and Stidham are most likely to start. Rypien replaced Driskel late in the Broncos’ defeat to Brady and the Buccaneers, for his first NFL presence in two seasons. He then started against the Jets and was the winning quarterback despite three interceptions. Stidham, also in his second season, played briefly in three 2019 games and took over for Hoyer last week.
Newton and Stidham started collegiately at Auburn. Lock started over four seasons for Missouri, and Driskel was a sometimes starter for four years at Florida before transferring to Louisiana Tech. Newton also played two seasons for Florida before being invited to leave the school. He eventually became the No. 1 overall NFL pick, and Bortles, who was exceptional at the University of Central Florida, years later was drafted No. 3 overall. Hoyer was a starter for Michigan State, but went undrafted, as did Driskel and Rypien (Boise State).
These guys are all over the board.
Stidham is the only one of the “Magnificent Seven’’ who hasn’t started a professional game. The other six possess a cumulative 116-139-1 regular-season starting record.
Tom and Peyton, who started 17 times vs. each other (with Brady winning 11), have won a collective 452 games (including Brady’s recent NFL regular-season record 222nd).
Somebody has to win Bizarro Bowl Monday.
Unless, at last and alas, there is a tie.