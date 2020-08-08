In a Saturdaze of compulsory-see TV, the Nuggets and the Avalanche, three time zones and two countries separated, played beyond extremes.
It was an overtime afternoon bubble-bath bonanza — with all sorts of “Twilight Zone’’ action. Providentially, Colorado got to watch on national networks two instantaneous court and ice classics much of the time at the same time. The money-grubbing asinine vendetta between the teams’ ownership and a cable disservice could be overlooked and overcome for a few hours. Denver’s admirable hockey and basketball players and coaches warranted the full-spirited attention of their faithful followers and North America.
Appreciate what you’ve been missing. Bring on the playoffs.
Lamentably, the Avalanche, who had won their first round-robin game with .01 left in regulation, lost in overtime 4-3 to the Golden Knights on Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta, in the Mountain Time Zone with only 16 seconds remaining. A shootout to determine the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference would have been more appropriate. The Avalanche kept coming back from one-goal deficits, but were ultimately done in, first by a rare penalty shot, and lastly in OT by AT — Alex Tuch. That was Tuch Luck.
But, as it was, the Avs might have been victorious in defeat.
Just about 4 p.m. in God’s Country both the Avs and the Nugs were dealing with bonus time.
Cheerfully, the Nuggets also came back after being behind the Jazz by 18 points in the Eastern Time Zone in Orlando, Fla. The Nuggets won over their Rocky Mountain adversaries in a final-final overtime-overtime 134-132 triumph.
Get this:
If the world turns properly, the Nuggets and the Jazz could play again, maybe even in the first round of the postseason, and the Avalanche and the Knights, who don’t particularly care for each other either, could play again down the line in the playoffs.
Best-of-seven series involving those franchises? Oh, Canada! Oh, Orlando!
And on TV for everybody to see.
Unfortunately, none of the games forthcoming will be at The Can in downtown Denver, although each of the teams could be playing into October of the Stanley Cup finals and the NBA Finals.
Before the COVID-19 crisis crippled sports, the Avalanche had drawn 617,380 fans (107.1 percent) to home games, which ranked eighth in the NHL, and the Nuggets had attracted 633,153 (95.6 percent) — sixth in the NBA.
Both franchises struggled for years in the 2010s, with the Avs missing the postseason in six seasons and the Nuggets out of the playoffs for five. However, with exceptional young talent on both rosters — spearheaded by Nate MacKinnon and Nikola Jokic — the attitude of high altitude is returning to glory. The Avalanche had the second-most points in the NHL’s Western Conference before the suspension of play, and the Nuggets were the third seed in the NBA’s West. The Avs are a popular pick to win the championship chalice for a third time, and the Nugs have a puncher’s chance for their first time in franchise history.
MacKinnon didn’t have a heroic game Saturday. He was uncharacteristically penalized twice — the first time for unsportsmanlike conduct and the second for interference. He did score once, but wasn’t a dominant force.
Jokic didn’t have a heroic first half, with a weak triple single as the Nuggets looked like Disney characters. Yet, The Joker was preeminent in the second half and the two extra periods, finishing with 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and fouling out Jazz center Rudy Gobert in OT.
With a victory, the Avs would have secured the No.1 seed and opened the real playoffs against the Blackhawks. Instead, they caught a break and will meet the Coyotes, who aren’t that wily. If they do meet the Knights later, the series will be thistight.
Despite their victory, the Nuggets aren’t catching the Clippers for the two spot (even though they play in the “regular-season” finale) but they could start the postseason against the Rockets, the Thunder or all that Jazz. And with Jamal Murray, who had been out in the bubble after dealing with a hamstring, wasn’t hamstrung, scoring 23 with 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Saturday required two televisions and a remote. The Nuggets and the Avalanche provided special entertainment.
It was a view to a thrill.