Teddy Bridgewater demonstrably doesn’t want to be a backup quarterback, a bridge quarterback or a quarterback for a terrible team. He desires to be a starting quarterback, a long-term quarterback and a Pro Bowl quarterback again.
DeShawn Williams certainly doesn’t want to be a practice squad player for the fifth time, a waived nose tackle for the ninth time, a Canadian Football League defensive lineman ever again or a reserve NFL player making only $850,000.
Bridgewater and Williams were the featured star players Saturday night in the Broncos’ exhibition at Seattle.
The pair, both 28, almost seemed solely responsible for the Broncos’ 17-0 lead in the first half.
Steady Teddy led the Broncos to a pair of touchdowns as he started the game. In two exhibitions he has completed an incredible 16 of 19 passes for 197 yards and got the Broncos three touchdowns and a field goal.
DeShawn recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass and made two impressive solo tackles in an effort to make sure he not only is on the Broncos’ roster, but is included regularly in the defensive line rotation.
Bridgewater was the QB who once was a No. 1 draft choice of the Vikings, their starter in a winning season and one of the top young quarterbacks in the league. Bridgewater was the QB who took over in New Orleans when Drew Brees was injured and won five games. Bridgewater was the starter in Carolina last year on a team that lost Colorado’s own Mr. Do Everything Christian McCaffrey to injury, and the Panthers folded like an aluminum chair.
He hasn’t forgotten how to play.
He was a Pro Bowler in 2015.
In that same year Williams was an undrafted free agent signed by the Bengals, cut by the Bengals and re-signed as a practice squad player. He has been signed and released by the Broncos three times. DeShawn also has been with the Dolphins, the Colts and the Stampeders of the CFL.
Last September Williams was promoted to the Broncos’ active squad. He would intercept a pass from the Patriots’ Cam Newton, then produce his first two sacks against the Dolphins.
Teddy and DeShawn were all-world Saturday.
Neither acted like Broncos backups. Maybe they won’t be.
It’s usually said that if an NFL team has two quarterbacks, it has none.
The Broncos have two quarterbacks, and they have two quarterbacks.
Drew Lock almost threw a perfect game in the first exhibition in Minnesota and took the Broncos to a pair of touchdowns in his starting stint. Teddy Bridgewater virtually duplicated his friendly adversary with his own start.
That’s why coach Vic Fangio continued Saturday night to repeat the quarterback arms race is “damn close.’’
Lock didn’t look as good in his performance this game — primarily because he was playing with subs and was overwhelmed by the Seahawks’ defensive rush. He did manage a two-minute-warning drive that got the Broncos a late field goal before the interval.
Neither quarterback has turned over the football, although Lock did fumble on a sack, but he recovered. Lock played into the third quarter and was 9 of 14 for 80 yards without a touchdown or an interception, and with two field goals.
The Cowboys once had a quarterback duel between Roger Staubach and Craig Morton.
You may remember Morton. He wound up with the Broncos and was the starting quarterback on the franchise’s first Super Bowl team. He also had been the Cowboys’ starter on a Super Bowl team.
But, then, Cowboys coach Tom Landry, rather than deciding on a starter, alternated Staubach and Morton every play in a game.
There is no chance Fangio will try that scheme.
Only one quarterback will start, although the other may play in game situations or depending on injuries.
Staubach eventually was the starter in Dallas and became a Hall of Famer.
So far, nobody in Denver has gotten to see Lock or Bridgewater in an exhibition. It’s quite possible, based on Fangio’s continued comments, that the home crowd will get that opportunity in the third, and, for the first time in the league, and final exhibition this week when the Broncos play the Rams.
Lock-Bridgewater or Bridgewater-Lock.
The Broncos do have two quarterbacks. It's a good problem.