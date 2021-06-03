Not all super heroes star in Marvel movies. The Nuggets produced Revengers: The Endgame.
COLORADO! Say it, crowd. Say it loud. Say it proud.
The great state is wowed.
Only Colorado has an NHL team and an NBA team in the second round of the playoffs.
The Avalanche scored in overtime Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their series with the Golden Knights.
After defeating the Trail Blazers in double overtime Tuesday night, the Nuggets produced an astonishing 25-point turnaround Thursday night to jolt the Blazers and win the opening-round series in Portland.
The Nugs and the Avs possess a combined 6-2 postseason record so far and were 3-0 in three days.
Now, that’s the Rocky Mountain Way. Can’t get much higher.
Before the playoffs began, I wrote in this spot that the Avalanche and the Nuggets could become the first hockey and basketball teams representing the same metropolitan area in North America to win championships in the same season. People throughout the United States and Canada scoffed and scorned. Guess what? The impossible dream is alive.
If, somewhere somehow, someone didn’t believe that Nikola Jokic was deserving of being the NBA MVP, the choice now would be unanimous. There can be no doubt about the Nuggets’ Iron Man.
In the first quarter of Game 6 The Joker drew two early fouls, was without a point, had to take leave of the floor and hadn’t scored early in the second period.
But, Serbians were dancing in the streets of Sambor early on Friday morning.
Jokic ultimately would score 36 points, with eight rebounds and six assists, to lead a frantic, ferocious comeback from a 14-point deficit with four minutes remaining in the third quarter, and the Nuggets were rocketing away from the Trail Blazers and silencing the Portland patrons in the final moments.
The outcome was revenge for the Nuggets, who had lost to the Trail Blazers in the playoffs in 2019. Consider what the Nuggets have achieved since: They roared in return from being down 3-1 to beat the Jazz and duplicated the feat against the Clippers in the Bubble last year. And they’ve eliminated the Trail Blazers 4-2.
The Nuggets supposedly had no chance with Jamal Murray as a cheerleader.
But Jokic once again had teammates who came through in the crunch. Monte Morris, who was a marvel in Game 5, threw in a running 3-pointer at the conclusion of the third quarter to keep the Nuggets within view of the Trail Blazers. He had 50 points in the last two games of the series. Michael Porter Jr. virtually was the Nuggets’ only scorer in the first quarter, with 22 points, when the Trail Blazers made everything in sight and threatened to make it a blowout. Porter was shut down for the rest of the game, but Little Big Man Facundo Campazzo was effective – don’t cry for him, Argentina – when Jokic was struggling early, and Austin Rivers, who was a couch potato recently, was all over Damian Lillard and limited him to 28 points instead of 50, and JaMychal Green grabbed the most memorable offensive rebound in his life late to enable the Nuggets to hold off the Blazers’ last attempt to rally, and Aaron “Flash’’ Gordon contributed an important 13 points, seven rebounds and control.
In defense of the Nuggets, they finally started to play defense late in the second half as they would trail the Trail Blazers, and it seemed most likely that the series would go to Game 7 in Denver Saturday. Portland had been shooting nearly 58 percent from the field and making it look like a playground pickup game.
Coach Michael Malone had complained the Nuggets looked Charmin soft in the previous loss in the Portland. Yet, he had committed his own errors in both Game 5 and 6. During this game though, Malone kept emphasizing that the Nuggets had to defend, and they did. Then, he had the right people on the floor and had the Nuggets get back to going through Nikola on every trip and putting on the grips at the other end.
The Nuggets advanced, just as the Avalanche advanced. Tale of two teams – the best of times and the best of times.
Let the good times continue to roll for Colorado and its very own marvelous super heroes.