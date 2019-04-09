Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy with rain developing this afternoon. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 40. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.