Great German-born guardians of the goal in the NHL are as plentiful as Norwegian cowboys, Tahitian skiers and Andorran violinists.
Only two have played more than 10 regular-season games. Thomas Greiss, a 35-year-old journeyman, has started 14 playoff games in his 12-season career. He might be on the golf course in Cancun now with the rest of the Red Wings.
The Avalanche’s Philipp Grubauer opens in net for the 25th time in the postseason Friday night in St. Louis. He can win No. 16 in route to a goal in ‘21 of 40.
The Avs’ G-Man already is one of the most notable athletes from Rosenheim in Bavaria, but he could become Germany’s greatest goalkeeper who doesn’t play soccer.
(Olaf Kolzig, who spent 17 years in the NHL as a goalie, was born and raised in South African as the son of German parents and spent his teenager years learning hockey in Canada. He played for Germany in two Olympics.)
Grubauer never will be recognized as the Avalanche’s first German hero — a honor that bestowed on defenseman Uwe Krupp. After tearing his ACL, MCL and the meniscus in his left knee in the first Avs game in history, Krupp didn’t return until just before the 1996 playoffs.
In the fourth game of the Stanley Cup Finals in Miami, I sat stunned in the arena thinking the event would last until morning. But, in the third overtime, Krupp lasered the puck from the blue line to give the Avalanche the championship – Denver’s first title in the four major sports.
Intriguingly, Grubhauer and Krupp have a tight bond.
Krupp was the first player from Germany to win an NHL ring, and would go on to coach in his home country. He was an assistant when the junior national team played in the world tournament.
Grubhauer was a goalie. He and Krupp’s son also played together in the Ontario Junior League.
Like Krupp, Philipp would win a Stanley Cup three years ago.
Yet, there was a significant caveat.
Grubauer, a 2014 fourth-round pick by the Caps, labored for six years in the minors and on the bench behind Venzina Trophy recipient Braden Holtby. Down the stretch of the ‘18 season, though, Grubauer outperformed Holtby and was named playoff starter by coach Barry Trotz.
Grubauer didn’t survive two games, surrendering eight goals in two home losses to the Blue Jackets. Holtby was back on the ice for the rest of the Caps’ Cup run, and Grubauer didn’t play another moment. In the off-season the Avalanche traded for Grubauer to serve as competition to Semyon Varlamov, who also had been acquired from Washington in 2011.
Varlamov incessantly was inconsistent, injured or in trouble. Grubauer would surpass him and start in the 2019 playoffs, Varlamov soon became a free agent and departed.
The Avs’ new goalie produced an exceptional first round in the 4-1 series against the Flames and, in the second round, took the Sharks to a seventh game in adverse conditions in San Jose. To those of us in the Shark Tank, it seemed as if the Avalanche had coerced a tie in the second period. But the Sharks challenged, and Gabe Landeskog was charged with offsides as he tried to leave the ice. The goal was disallowed.
The Sharks would take a 3-1 lead and hang on in the third period, and the Avalanche and Grubauer were done.
Last year, in the bubble in Edmonton, Grubauer was a stout barricade to the Coyotes, shutting them out twice in five games. But disaster struck Avalanche in Game 1 of the next round against the Stars when, in the second period, Grubauer stopped a shot with his right skate and fell face down. He injured his leg and was forced to depart for the rest of the series. His replacement, Pavel Francouz, was torched for 13 goals in Games 2,3 and 4 before being replaced by Michael Hutchinson. The gallant Avalanche, trailing 3-1 in the series, rallied with consecutive victories to reach a seventh game, but Hutchison permitted five goals, including the overtime winner.
Philipp was denied his goal once more.
Then, amid the best and brightest season of his career, Grubhauer missed three weeks last month because of a positive COVID-19 test. His return schedule was somewhat uncertain, but he is back and has provided the Avs with five outstanding periods in six so far.
Grubauer, a viable candidate for the Vezina in his third, final year of a $10 million contract, is away to his fourth opportunity as a playoff starter. Can he go all the way?
Philipp is 2-0, with considerable help from his friends.
Colorado and Germany are chanting “Gruuuuu.”