Once upon a time Josh Kroenke and Masai Ujiri were as close as Harry Potter and Ronald Weasley, Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee.
The best friends for a while could be reunited as enemies this year.
Feet up on the table, Josh and Ujiri would spend hours every day for three years in a conference room in the bowels of The Can discussing ways and means to improve the Nuggets.
Born in Columbia, Mo., Josh played college basketball at the University of Missouri and, in 2010, was named by his father Stan president of the Nuggets’ and the Avs’ organizations. Born in Zaria, Nigeria, Masai would emigrate to the United States and play basketball at Bismarck (N.D.) State College. In 2010 he was hired by the Kroenkes as the Nuggets’ executive vice president of basketball operations.
Both were calm, quiet leaders. Ujiri’s iPhone seemed attached to his left hand. He also served as the director of Basketball Without Borders, a program to grow the game throughout Africa. Kroenke daily walked his dog in the Riverfront area of downtown Denver and loved to eat breakfast at McDonald’s when he wasn’t a principal executive of four franchises in his dad’s sports sphere.
Masai and Josh became inseparable, especially during a nine-month span leading to one of the most substantial and controversial trades in NBA history. Ujiri and Kroenke engineered a deal involving three teams, three draft choices, $6 million and 12 players, most notably future Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony and Denver’s own Chauncey Billups.
For those three seasons, under the two executives and coach George Karl, the Nuggets averaged 48 victories but annually lost in the first round of the playoffs. Ujiri was voted executive of the year in ’13, but the award should have been shared with Kroenke.
Kroenke and Ujiri were separated in May 2013. Masai accepted a three-year $15 million contract to take over the basketball operations in Toronto after the elder Kroenke declined to match the offer.
For the next five seasons, without Ujiri and the fired Karl, Kroenke’s team didn’t reach the postseason once, and the Nuggets averaged 37 victories. The Raptors, with Ujiri, made the playoffs every year and averaged almost 53 victories.
Now, the Nuggets are tied for first in the Western Conference with 47 victories and clinched the playoffs Monday night with an impressive and important triumph in Boston. The young, startlingly special Nuggets, with Nikola “3D’’ Jokic (12 triple doubles), own the league’s best home record.
The Raptors, who acquired Kawhi Leonard, are in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 50-21 mark.
Josh and Ujiri are virtually level, although it took years for Josh to catch up to his old pal.
But neither has produced a championship team or even reached the NBA Finals. (In their histories, the franchises never won a title.)
Oddly enough, since the split of Ujiri and Kroenke, Toronto and Denver each have won six games in the series. The Nuggets were 2-0 in December confrontations.
Could this be their time apart together?
Nuggets vs. Raptors for all? Could happen. Each will have the home-court edge through the early rounds, and possibly in the conference finals.
Both have distinct advantages in their buildings. The Nuggets have won 30, and lost only six, at The Center for Avalanche and Nuggets (The Can), and the Raptors are 29-7 at Air Canada Centre. The three light rail lines that pass by the Nuggets’ arena should be combined into one letter.
Take the “W.’’
In recent years, the Nuggets had one of the lowest attendance averages in the league. They have moved up to 12th with 18,491 patrons a game (96.5 percent capacity). The Raptors are fourth at 19,822.
Tim Connelly, who succeeded Ujiri, and coach Michael Malone, who has returned the Nuggets to a Karl-like winning total, are candidates for executive and coach of the year, along with Ujiri and rookie NBA coach Nick Nurse, who was in the G-League for years, who also will finish high in the balloting.
The Nuggets are scoring 112 points a game and permitting 107; the Raptors are at 114.1 and 108.6.
A Nuggets-Raptors championship final might not be the people’s popular pick, but the Can-Am Series certainly would be exhilarating, unique and featuring new teams.
And it would be the choice for former BFFs.