The Gradishars and Gradisars of Pueblo are dancing in the streets.

The favorite adopted son of Colorado’s “Steel City’’ 100 miles south of Denver has become a sure-fire Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“We are all celebrating and so proud of Randy,’’ Ben Gradishar, a third or fourth cousin of the Broncos’ greatest defensive player ever, told me Wednesday afternoon. “We’ll raise a frosty mug of beer, served at 29 degrees, to congratulate Randy down at Gus’ Place (the bar he owns).’’

When the Broncos selected Randy Gradishar 14th in the first round of the NFL draft Jan. 29, 1974, the Ohio State All-American middle linebacker did not know, literally, where Colorado was located.

His father, Frank Jim Gradishar, said to the 21-year-old geographically challenged Rudolph (Randy): “I was born in Pueblo, Colorado.’’ The son was shocked.

Randy Gradishar found his way to Colorado, just as his great-grandfather did in the 1880s. Two cousins from Slovenia traveled on a ship to the United States to become American citizens. At Ellis Island in New York, officials misspelled their last names on documents as “Gradishar,’’ not “Gradisar.’’ The two men learned of opportunities for jobs at the only steel mill that produced railroad tracks and nails west of the Mississippi River and because of cheap land for farming. So they came to the young state and were employed at Colorado Fuel & Iron, where 40 different countries and languages where represented. Other Slovenians followed, and the Gradisar-Gradishar family grew and founded a section of town for their countrymen.

Pueblo now has at least two dozen Gradisars and Gradishars, who have developed into a powerful local family with relatives in law, real estate, business holdings and politics. Ben has the bar, a bowling alley and the dog track that operates gambling on horse racing; his father was a county commissioner, and Nick Gradishar owned a law firm and is the current Pueblo mayor. A residential area includes the street Gradishar Place.

The city has been home to famed sportswriter and playwright Damon Runyon; sheriff and later New York sports editor Bat Masterson; five war heroes who received Medals of Honor; pro wrestler George Zaharias (and husband of Babe Didrickson Zaharias); comedian Dan Rowan (of "Laugh-In"); computer company co-founder David Packard; collegiate wrestling champion Dax Charles; U.S. women’s amateur golf champion Kimberly Kim; and one of the greatest football players in college and pro history: Earl “Dutch’’ Clark (a graduate of Pueblo Central High School).

The Flying Dutchman was an All-American at Colorado College (and also played basketball and baseball and competed for the track team). The quarterback was named the NFL MVP when he led the Detroit Lions to a championship and chosen the best player in the league for the 1940s. Clark was a head coach at CC, Colorado School of Mines and the University of Colorado, player-coach with Detroit, and head coach of the Cleveland NFL franchise.

In January 1963, Clark became one of 17 inaugural inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Exactly 60 years later, Randy Gradishar has been named by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s senior committee as one of three finalists who will be voted on by the Hall’s full 50-person committee in January before the Super Bowl. Randy’s inclusion must be accepted by 80% of the members. Rarely has a senior committee recommendation for a former player been rejected, and approval is annually a “yes’’ formality. Gradishar, Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael and wide receiver Art Powell — who played for multiple teams — were the top choices from the 12 semifinalists. Gradishar has come close three times previously. He narrowly missed in 2003.

In 1975, Gradishar first attended a charity event in Pueblo with teammates from the Broncos’ legendary “Orange Crush." He has returned frequently and visited his late father’s home. “He always has helped us with our Wounded Warriors program and other charitable organizations. He has come to our Slovenian festivals and become a real part of our community,’’ Ben Gradishar said. Ohio, where Randy was born and played football at the appropriately named Champion High School and at Ohio State, has a strong Slovenian population.

Before the 1994 draft, the Colts and Lions spurned Gradishar because of failed physicals (he suffered a knee injury with the Buckeyes), and he was unwanted by the Bears and the Saints (who both drafted linebackers, and the second was another Ohio State linebacker), and nine other teams were not interested. Broncos coach John Ralston promptly picked Gradishar. Nobody selected above Randy is in the Hall of Fame.

Randy Gradishar is Ohio’s, Colorado’s, Pueblo’s, Slovenia’s and Broncos Country’s own.