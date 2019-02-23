The New England Patriots are entangled in another “gate.’’
The latest controversy could be the most serious and consequential to be attached to the six-time Super Bowl champions. This unraveling scandal goes far beyond “Spygate’’ and “Deflategate.’’
Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft has been confronted with two charges of solicitation of prostitution at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla.
The alleged sexual acts — “about a month ago’’ just before the Patriots again won the Super Bowl — are deemed a misdemeanor by Florida law, but police authorities have been conducting a months-long massive sting operation focused on human and sex trafficking, resulting in hundreds of arrests.
Kraft, 77, was one of 25 men publicly named as customers in the investigation of the Jupiter “spa.’’
Through a spokesman, Kraft “categorically denied’’ any illegal activity. Police stated there is explicit video evidence.
The NFL issued a bland response, stating the league “is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments.’’
Another deeply blackened eye for the brand. The NFL falls on its shield.
There is no claim that Kraft knew anything about the sex-trafficking.
The Patriots owner’s activities are embarrassing, but the allegations pale in comparison to the true tragic issue and reality in this sordid issue.
Human and sex trafficking (particularly regarding children) is a problem of epic proportions throughout the United States, including Colorado.
The Kempe Center in Aurora stated on its website in 2018 that over a six-year period almost 500 victims had reached out to its hotline. Rocky Mountain PBS reported in May that from 2012-2017 “369 persons (in Colorado) were charged with crimes related to child sex trafficking.’’ Colorado Springs experienced a well-publicized human trafficking case last year.
The story about the Patriots’ owner that has gone viral on the internet and on the networks brought new attention to this national crisis.
The league recently has dealt with the sagas of concussions and CTE, myriad issues of abuse of women, arguments over the national anthem and officiating mistakes. Yet, the NFL continues to be the country’s most popular and viewed sport, and franchises are valued at $2 billion and more.
Commissioner Roger Goodell continues to have hullabaloos filling his hands, and he grasps another polemic pile this weekend. Although players in the league too regularly get into trouble with the law, and are fined, suspended and even banned from the game, the NFL, in its “Personal Conduct Policy,’’ actually asserts that owners and executives are “held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline when violations ... occur.’’
The two most recent situations centered on Colts’ owner Jim Irsay and former Panthers’ owner (and ex-NFL player) Jerry Richardson.
After being arrested in 2014 on DUI charges and possession of controlled substances, Irsay was exiled for six games and fined $500,000. The NFL examined complaints of sexual and racial transgressions in the workplace by Richardson last year. He was fined $2.7 million and quickly sold the franchise.
Professional ownership malfeasance happens often.
Decades ago in Denver the owners of a fledgling pro volleyball franchise were arrested during a game on charges of selling illegal drugs out of the team office.
That was small stuff. Owners in the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and Major League Baseball had been found guilty of much larger, repulsive accusations.
Kraft has been one of the most respected owners, and the most successful owner, in the NFL since purchasing the Patriots in 1994. He was considered a cinch for the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of building the greatest dynasty in league history.
The multibillionaire, who does have an active life, partied in Charlotte during the NBA All-Star weekend, and, despite the drama of Friday, he attended a prominent Oscar event in Los Angeles that night.
He spends considerable time in West Palm Beach, Fla., located 19 miles south of Jupiter, and home to the rich and the famous.
Kraft was not the only prominent person snared in the investigation in multiple Florida jurisdictions. Others included a Wall Street financier, a former corporate president, three retired police officers and the president of the Boys & Girls Club of Indian River County.
The ramifications and repercussions for Kraft from the police, the state attorney’s office, his family and his girlfriend, the NFL and the public will not be settled for quite a while, if ever.
He was a fool not to be felt sorry for.
Feel sorry, instead, for the victims of human and sex trafficking.