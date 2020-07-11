Who cares about Carmen San Diego and Waldo? Where in the world is Nikola Jokic?
Maybe Belgrade, London, Paris, flying somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean on Air Serbia, stuck in the international terminal at Atlanta’s airport, driving a Lamborghini with the personalized license plate “Joker15’’ on Interstate 25, riding in a shuttle bus in Orlando — or in his room, sleeping off jet lag, at the Gran Destino Tower 3.7 miles from the Magic Kingdom entrance at Disney World.
Nicola certainly will not be in a middle seat in steerage on a $49 Frontier flight from Denver to Tampa on Sunday, and his luggage is not on a carousel in Cleveland.
But the Nuggets claim, conspiracy theorists, Jokic is not lost in space.
According to Nuggets coach/travel agent Michael Malone, “the hope is’’ his supernova center “will be here soon’’ at the NBA Bubbledome within Disney World. Malone said after the team’s first practice Friday that he had spoken to Jokic “many times. I know he’s excited and looking forward to getting down here. He’s healthy; he feels great. Hopefully, he will be here soon in the next couple of days.’’
Having once traveled from Belgrade to the United States, I’m not as confident as Malone that Jokic won’t end up in Oakland or Auckland.
Perhaps Nikola heard early negative reports about the bubble wrap from some NBA players.
Detractors act as if they are being confined to Mousecatraz.
The Nuggets are sheltered with the other seven top current NBA seeds at Disney World’s newest resort. Gran Destino, which opened a year ago, has a beautiful and massive lobby, a pool featuring a replica pyramid, panoramic views of a lake and luxurious suites. Yet, Lakers veteran Rajon Rondo compared the accommodations to “Motel 6’’, and the Nuggets’ latest addition, guard Troy Daniels (who?), complained about food in plastic containers deposited on a tray at his door. This from a journeyman who used to play for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
What? Chateaubriand too rare? Opus One not served at correct temperature? Baked potato not fully loaded?
Nuggets forward Paul Millsap said Friday his room didn’t have a window. Really? Circulating on social media was a video of our lovable old friend J.R. Smith laughing at his room service delivery.
What’s next? The free soaps and shampoos in the room are not French? Pampered, pandered to players continue to earn their reputations.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets should be getting stone-scorched serious about the resumption of their regular season. They recently had to close their workout facility in Denver because of a coronavirus scare, and Malone, Jokic and others in the travel party previously tested positive. Undisclosed players on the 17-man roster were left behind in Colorado. When Jokic does show, he’ll have to quarantine for four days and receive positive results twice before he can rejoin the team.
Plus, everyone, from a distance, wants to see the new, improved Jokic body, which supposedly is 40 pounds lighter.
While the Nuggets continued practice with limited participation Saturday, just down the street Disney World reopened to tens of thousand of visitors. Players need not apply for joining the crowds in 103-degree heat in a hot spot state suffering thousands of COVID-19 cases.
The Nuggets' first exhibition is at 1:30 p.m. July 22 vs. the Wizards. The Nuggets won’t have a mile-high advantage in the eight regular-season games or the playoffs. They’ll likely need to win five to remain the third seed and seven to pass the Clippers for No. 2. A 2-6 mark will drop the Nugs from the first four.
The Nuggets had a rather common 5-5 record just before the season was rudely interrupted following their March 11 loss to the Mavericks. They conclude the regular season with games against the Lakers, the Clippers and the Raptors.
Although their odds of winning the NBA title are 22-1 in Las Vegas, the Nuggets probably will confront the sixth-seed Rockets, a stronger 15-1 choice, in the first round.
The Nuggets aren’t worried about finding the Joker.
But the NBA and all the other leagues must be worried about finding a season. Those odds are worsening every day.