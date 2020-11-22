Give thanks to and prayers for “Franchise.’’
The Broncos won one Sunday for Floyd Douglas Little, No. 44 in your program and No. 1 in our hearts.
Little is the Big Man in Denver sports history.
Born in the war on the Fourth of July of 1942, Little would become one of the greatest college and professional players of all time, and the hallowed member of the Hall of Fame and the Hall of Good Human Beings ultimately would save the Broncos, literally, on the field and in Colorado.
Diagnosed in May with neuroendocrine tumor cancer, Floyd has been placed in hospice.
But, as Floyd’s friend and fan for a half century (and the only current Colorado mediarite to watch him play), I know he has the determination to run for his life as long as he can — smiling all the way.
In a 1968 game against Buffalo, Floyd fumbled in the fourth quarter and was removed by coach Lou Saban, who incredibly told the young running back he was fired. However, Little sneaked back onto the field, replaced his replacement and caught a long pass that set up the winning field goal. Floyd wouldn’t quit then or now.
Although none of the current Broncos ever saw Floyd play, and some aren’t even familiar with the extraordinary running back, they heard about him in the locker room before Sunday’s game @Mile High from coach Vic Fangio, who is old enough to remember. “We talked about him. I was an Eagles fans growing up, but I was a Floyd Little fan from afar.’’
The Broncos would go out and beat the Dolphins, then honored Floyd with the game ball that will be signed and sent to the 78-year-old in declining health.
Floyd’s first pro game was a Broncos vs. Dolphins exhibition in 1967 in Akron, Ohio, just down the road from Canton, where Little finally and appropriately was inducted in 2010.
That night in July I asked Floyd what the permanent bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame meant. He paused, then said one word: “Pride.’’
The proud man was the Broncos’ first first-round draft choice (sixth overall in the first NFL-AFL common draft) to sign with the team (for a $10,000 bonus and a rookie salary of $23,000). He was on the first Broncos team to beat an NFL team in a regular-season game. He was the first Broncos’ running back to run for 1,000 yards and play for nine seasons. He was the Broncos’ first running back to be named to an NFL Pro Bowl. He was on the first Broncos’ team to finish a season with a winning record. He was the first Broncos’ player to average 100 yards a game from scrimmage (and only the seventh in league history), and he was the first Broncos’ drafted player to make the Hall of Fame.
Floyd the First.
After he arrived in Denver in ’67, season-ticket sales doubled; investors raised enough money to keep the struggling franchise from moving to another city, and Mile High Stadium’s capacity was increased to 50,000, then 75,000.
Floyd was nicknamed “Franchise’’ because he was about all the franchise had for several years of bad moons rising.
In his bed Sunday, Floyd had to be reflecting on the regular-season games he played against Miami from 1967-75.
In his first one in ’67 Little rushed six times for only 3 yards. Yet, a season later Floyd carried 25 times for 126. The 1971 game in Denver was memorable because the Broncos ran out the clock and accepted a 10-10 tie with the Dolphins. Afterward coach Saban said infamously that “half a loaf is better than none.’’ Saban, not Little, would end up fired.
Floyd announced in 1975 the season would be his last. He gave us several more thrills — particularly in the last home game against the Eagles — and played his finale, fittingly, in Miami vs. the Dolphins 45 year ago in December.
During Little’s career only one running back accumulated more yardage. O.J. Simpson. He was selected to the college football of fame as one of the incredible No. 44s who played at Syracuse. He was named to the Broncos’ Ring of Fame, and his number is one of only three retired by the Broncos.
Floyd ran to glory.
The Broncos won, properly, Sunday for Little.
Pride.
Thanks for giving, Floyd.