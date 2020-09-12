Drew Lock’s buzzwords should be “To postseason ... and beyond.’’
The young quarterback is the new hope. The belief here and elsewhere is: As goes Drew, so goes the Broncos.
If Lock were to replicate his somewhat small sampling of five starts last season over a full 16-game schedule, he would finish with 3,264 yards passing (64.1 percent accuracy on 320 completions) and 23 touchdowns (with 10 interceptions).
And the Broncos would end up with a 13-3 record.
In comparison, but in a completely different NFL era, John Elway, who started 10 games in his rookie season (when he wasn’t injured), had, in his second year (1984), 2,598 passing yards (56.3 percent), 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
And the Broncos wound up with a 13-3 record.
John reached the playoffs as a starter eight seasons in 16, made five Super Bowls and won two.
The Broncos and their backers would rejoice with those career feats from Lock.
In John’s first year he was tagged (by me) with the nickname Biff Elwood. He became The Duke.
In December rookie guard Dalton Risner branded Lock as Buzz Lightyear, based on the character in the “Toy Story’’ movies, because of how the quarterback stared at his armband to decode play calls. The original Buzz speaks into his mission control laser arm pad. When Drew busted out, the nickname was attached. Perhaps Lock eventually will be crowned The Prince.
But, first, Drew, who will turn 24 on Nov. 10, must be concentrating effusively on the opening game against the Titans on Monday night.
Drew “has his work cut out for him, just as everyone else’’ on offense, Vic Fangio said Saturday afternoon. “We have our hands full.’’ The coach was addressing specifically the Titans’ defensive powerball in the playoffs against the Ravens and dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore produced 530 yards of offense, but scored only 12 points in the loss.
On Wednesday Buzz and Woody had a brief exchange. Lock was asked on the Zoom conference if being ranked by a prominent pro football-focused website as the 32nd (worst) NFL quarterback offended or motivated him, or if he didn’t care.
“I wouldn’t have known about it unless you brought it up,’’ he responded.
Sorry.
“I try to stay out of the situations that don’t involve anything that’s in this locker room, coaches and with this team. I’m not sure who wrote it, but their opinion is their opinion, and quite honestly, it’s not going to affect me going out to practice and playing this (Monday).
“I’m going to leave it at that.’’
The evaluation seemed very curious, considering Lock’s triumphant late stretch in 2019 after he spent most of the season rehabilitating a thumb on his right (throwing) thumb, and the offseason additions and improvements to the Broncos’ offense — an array of gifted young wide receivers and veterans at running back, tight end, offensive guard and tackle.
Worse than Dwayne Haskins, Mitch Trubisky, Gardner Minshew, Tyrod Taylor, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones and The Old Man Of the Sea — Ryan Fitzpatrick — and Joe Barrow, who hasn’t played a down in the NFL?
Last in the league is an outrageous insult.
Certainly, there’s not sufficient evidence to place Lock in a tier yet with other young quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, and Josh Allen, or among the elite veterans. However, respected networks and websites such as nfl.com, NBC and CBS at least rated Lock in the group from 23rd to 28th.
The Broncos QB for now and now on — an Elway kind of assessment — must prove himself as one other Drew did.
Drew Brees dropped out of the first round to the 33rd slot in 2001. Drew Lock dropped from a top 15 prospect to the second day and No. 42 in 2019. Both D-Men were dissed.
During the just-completed training camp and a scrimmage at the stadium Lock threw erratically and looked awkward and confused at times. Then, at the recent night practice at Mile High, Drew experienced a football epiphany.
“I just felt going into that scrimmage that I knew where to go with the ball on every single play. I just kind of re-found some confidence in myself. We came out; the guys around me made plays, and we just clicked as an offense."
He was light years better.
On Monday, Drew Lock seeks superiority and beyond.