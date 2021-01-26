George Paton is in charge of the Lock Mess Monster.
The Broncos’ general manager should study the 61-year history of the franchise’s quarterbacks because he will be destined or doomed to repeat it.
Consider the potential Paton possibilities, according to fact and fiction, rumor and wishful thinking: Drew Lock, Matt Stafford, Deshaun Watson, Sam Darnold, Jameis Winston, Carson Wentz, Andy Dalton, Jimmy Garoppolo, Mitchell Trubisky and Aaron Rodgers? Why aren’t Patrick Mahomes and Slingin’ Sammy Baugh on that list?
Paton has deliberation and determination ahead. Don’t blame us, George. You wanted to be a general manager.
Three Broncos quarterbacks acquired in trades were selected to the Ring of Fame. The rest were condemned to the Ring of Fire. Only three quarterbacks signed as veteran free agents would experience amazing seasons. The others were ill-fated as average, abysmal and awful.
The Broncos have drafted just one quarterback who started in postseason games. The overwhelming majority of the erstwhile 43 became busted Broncos. Here’s looking at you, Jay Cutler and Paxton Lynch.
The verdict on the last quarterback standing, Drew Lock, is more mystifying than the Shroud of Turin.
Paton’s options are to dance with Drew, trade for a QB, sign a veteran free agent quarterback or draft another quarterback.
Instead of attending the scout-fest Senior Bowl this week, the GM has stayed in Denver to ponder his puzzle inside an enigma inside a riddle inside a conundrum.
Mentioning ponder is curious.
When Paton served as the Vikings’ director of player personnel in 2011, he certainly offered counsel when the team drafted Christian Ponder 12th in the first round.
The fourth quarterback picked that year lost as a rookie starter at home to a fellow named Tim Tebow and experienced four inconspicuous seasons (14-21-1) with the Vikings before being dumped and, oddly enough, signing with the Broncos on Thanksgiving 2015. Inactive for two games, Christian was cut Dec. 8 and never played another NFL game.
The Vikings and Paton, promoted to assistant GM, didn’t have much more good fortune with 2014 32nd pick Teddy Bridgewater, who tore up his knee in a 2016 practice. He appeared in one more game in Minnesota in ’17.
The Vikings traded a first and a fourth selection in 2016 for a former No. 1 overall preference — quarterback Sam Bradford, who played only one full season in Minneapolis and was hurt in 2018 in the second game.
The Vikings signed unrestricted free agent Kirk Cousins to a massive contract in 2019.
So, Paton has been there, done that drafting, trading and signing quarterbacks.
Here he goes right away in Colorado.
George said one of the primary reasons he accepted the Broncos’ position was because of the franchise’s fan base. He’s not in Minnesota any more. This crowd and the critics will turn on him if Paton gets the wrong QB. Ask John.
The sentiment for the Broncos’ starting quarterback may be split, but Watson undoubtedly would be the Chosen one among the unwashed masses. Watson wants out of Houston, and he desires being with the New York Jets. Will he be traded, and would he even want to join the Broncos? Probably not on both. Would Paton give up Blackbeard’s treasure trove? Probably not.
The Lions and Stafford agreed that the quarterback should depart. Could he become the third No. 1 overall pick (2009) the Broncos have been able to secure – after John Elway (1983) and Peyton Manning (1998)?
Actually, Stafford would be a bargain, at two third-rounders or a second, compared to three firsts and a second or two for Watson.
Forget about Rodgers. “I don’t think there’s any reason to think I wouldn’t be back,’’ Rodgers said Tuesday. And Packers CEO Mark Murphy said: “We’re not idiots. Aaron Rodgers will be back.’’
Dismiss Garoppolo. Nobody wants him. Disregard Trubisky, Wentz and Dalton. Please. Cam Newton? No, thank you after the past year. If the Jets draft a quarterback or trade for Watson, Darnold definitely will be available. Is he an upgrade over Lock? Not really.
Jameis Winston is intriguing. Tyrod Taylor would be a solid backup.
Denver and Detroit, do the deal, forcing a Hamilton-Burr duel between Lock and Stafford.
May the best quarterback for the Broncos win ... 11 games.