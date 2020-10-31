The Return 2 The Playoffs: The Broncos have done it before and they can do it again.
That one was Tebow Time. This is on Drew, Too.
In nine previous seasons in the franchise’s history the Broncos have commenced with a 2-4 record.
This is the third straight year of duplicate dubious September-October beginnings.
The Broncos couldn’t recover to finish above .500 in 1961 (3-11), '63 (3-11), ’68 (2-11-1), ’72 (5-9), ’90 (5-11 with John Elway at quarterback), '99 (6-10), ’18 (6-10) and ’19 (7-9). The other, though, was 8-8.
Don’t let it ever be forgot, for one bright, shining moment in this spot we love as if it were Camelot, the Broncos rallied from 2-4 not only to reach the improbable dream of the playoffs, but also to be crowned AFC West champions.
In Season 2011, Elway’s first as King Arthur of Broncos football operations, the team staggered to a 1-4 record, but there was a sign of hope and faith when, yes, the Chargers departed Denver. Tim Tebow took over from Kyle Orton in the second half and led the Broncos to a near-miraculous comeback before they fell slightly short and silent at the conclusion.
In a mystery that remains to this day, either John Elway or new coach John Fox boldly made Tebow the starting quarterback for the next game in Miami. Each of the Johns told me, separately, then that he made the decision.
Against the Dolphins, back when 63,800 could fill the stadium (and the majority cheered for University of Florida savior Tebow), young Timmy brought the Broncos back from a 15-0 deficit in the fourth quarter to a tie, and a Miami fumble in overtime preceded the Broncos’ winning field goal.
After being blown out by the Lions the following Sunday at home, the Broncos would streak to six consecutive victories with the league’s most provocative player – Tebow, who eventually produced six comeback drives in fourth quarters and overtimes, including one against the Chargers in the rematch and the last on the opening play of the extra period against the Steelers in a playoff game. Tebow was Lightning in the Rockies.
Tebow was succeeded by Peyton Manning, who succeeded until retiring. The Broncos haven’t succeeded since.
Will they now?
In 2011, the Broncos had missed the playoffs for five seasons in a row. In 2020 the Broncos have been without playoffs for four seasons.
The Chargers are back in town 10 years later.
It’s 5P Time.
Paige’s Positive Possible Pathway to the Postseason.
According to a reputable national website, the Broncos’ odds of advancing to the playoffs are 5.2 percent. It should be observed, however, that the Broncos' chances actually are higher. From when Denver first got to the Super Bowl in 1977 until 2019, approximately 9% of teams that opened 2-4 did salvage a playoff appearance.
And both NFL conferences will incorporate an additional seventh team this season, which improves the probability for the Broncos, in my estimation, to 15 percent.
First, they must prevail vs. the Los Angeles version of the Chargers, who also stand wobbly at 2-4. The Broncos also must advance to my predicted 8-8 record, although 9-7 would guarantee a wild-card position.
The Broncos must win five or six against the Falcons, the Raiders (once or twice), the Dolphins, the Panthers, the Chargers a second time, or the Bills and/or the Saints at Mile High.
In the AFC, the Chiefs are runaway and pass-away division titlists, and four more certain playoff teams are the Ravens, the Steelers, the Titans and the Bills.
The Jets, the Bengals, the Texans and the Jaguars are obsolete.
Leaving the Browns, the Colts, the Patriots, the Dolphins, the Raiders, the Chargers and the Broncos to scrap for the other two wild-card spots. In an examination of every game of all the AFC teams, the conclusion is the Dolphins, with a fresh rookie QB starter, go 5-11; the Chargers, the Raiders and the Patriots conclude at 7-9; the Broncos and the Colts will be 8-8, and the Browns wind up 10-6.
The Ravens and the Browns earn two wild-card positions, and the Broncos gain the final place. Without a head-to-head game, the Broncos take the conference record comparison tiebreaker with a 6-6 record to the Colts’ 5-7 mark.
Tebow 1, Drew 2. Ahead to the past.