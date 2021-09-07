Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Denver Broncos quarterback Kendall Hinton scrambles in the backfield during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 29 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Broncos lost 31-3. Hinton, who was on the practice squad as a wide receiver, was named the quarterback after the Broncos were forced by the NFL to place all their quarterbacks on the COVID/reserve list.