The Broncos would have drubbed duh Bears Saturday night to present Victor Fangio with a birthday gift victory over his former team.
However, this scheduled exhibition, the Bears-Broncos joint workouts and the rest of the NFL preparatory demonstrations were canceled weeks ago.
So, on yet another hot, hazy afternoon at Dove Valley — with temperatures soaring above 90 degrees for the 62nd day in Denver and smoke wafting over from Western Slope fires as players received a rare respite from practice — Coach Vic spent his 62nd birthday in his office, not at a party.
Without games, “Slim’’ Fangio must begin making decisions on roster slices to 53 in two weeks and prepare his team for a real conflict in 23 nights.
But, as the Nuggets, the Avalanche and the Rockies before them, the Broncos play their opening clash of the Titans Monday night, Sept. 14, in a crowdless milieu. After the franchise issued a rather gloomy statement Friday that fans will not be allowed in Empty Field at Mile High stadium, Fangio was as distressed as everyone else in Colorado.
“Well, it’s disappointing,’’ the coach said. “It’s just not the same without the fans there.’’ Obviously, in his 41 years of coaching, Fangio never has looked up in a stadium and seen nobody. “We’re going to miss our fans in particular. They’ve given us a big boost and advantage at home.’’
Not so much lately, though. The Broncos, one of the premier league home favorites for decades because of altitude and achievement, have compiled a common 17-15 record in Denver since Super Bowl 50. And their NFL-best sellout streak dating back 50 years must be placed on hold in 2020.
What if the Broncos played the Oakland-Los Angeles-Las Vegas Raiders for the 122nd time, and nobody came; does what happens in Vegas stay in Vegas? Yes, it will count.
The Raiders practiced Friday in the freshly finished domed Allegiant Stadium, dubbed “Death Star’’ by Mark Davis. The Raiders’ owner and son of Al Davis already has announced not a soul will be in attendance the entire home season, including the Nov. 15 game against the Broncos.
The Broncos are hopeful their Jan. 3 last regular-season home game vs. the Raiders will be played in front of folks — but probably not the usual 75,000 — and provide the previous Predominant Orange with a chance to return to the postseason for the first time in five seasons.
The first eyewitnesses the Broncos expect to perform in front of likely will be at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sept. 20. Every NFL community has to approach the season in a unique way and cautiously because of local and state guidelines and the coronavirus crises outlook over the next four months. The Steelers, the Patriots and the Chiefs might have 20 percent of capacity; the Jets zero and the Chargers with about the same following they’ve had since moving to Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Fangio worked on his birthday on evaluating his potential players possibilities.
A day earlier, America’s Guest Peyton Manning watched the Broncos practice. Just three of his former championship teammates — Von Miller, Todd Davis and Brandon McManus — are still around, although Davis is out with a minor calf injury.
Fangio won’t ask for my roster advice, but I give it to him anyway:
Quarterbacks – Drew Lock, who generally has been impressive, is a lock to start, and Jeff Driskel, who is completely average, will be in reserve, with the Broncos wishing that he never plays. Brett Rypien is the emergency alternative.
Running backs – Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay rotating, with underachiever Royce Freeman as fill-in. Undrafted free agent LeVante Bellamy sticks on the practice squad.
Wide receivers – Courtland Sutton, No. 1 draft pick and camp sensation Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler (hamstring injury), Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton and Diontae Spencer (returner).
Tight ends – Noah Fant, Nick Vannett (concussion), Albert Okwuegbunam, Jake Butt, Andrew Beck (also fullback).
Offensive linemen – Garett Bolles, Elijah Wilkinson, Demar Dotson, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Graham Glasgow, Netane Muti, Austin Schlottman, Patrick Morris, Jake Rodgers.
Defensive linemen – Jurrell Casey, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris, Dre’Mont Jones, McTelvin Agim, Christian Covington.
Outside linebackers – Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Jeremiah Attaochu, Malik Reed.
Inside linebackers – Alexander Johnson, Todd Davis, Josey Jewel, Justin Strnad, Justin Hollins.
Cornerbacks – A.J. Bouye, Bryce Callahan, Michael Ojemudia, Isaac Yiadom, De’Vante Bausby.
Safeties – Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Trey Marshall, Alijah Holder.
Special teams – Brandon McManus, Sam Martin, Wes Farnsworth.
Happy birthday, coach.