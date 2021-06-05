Based on how Michael Malone and Jared Bednar described the dreadful Nuggets and the appalling Avalanche after recent playoff defeats, they have promising careers as sports columnists for The Denver/Colorado Springs Gazette.
Messrs. Klee and Paige may be forced to become a sorcerer's apprentice and a plumber's helper.
The coaches were more critical of their teams than media whack-a-moles.
When the Nuggets were blown out by the Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the opening round, Malone blasted them with: “Our starters were awful. I thought we had some guys that were tentative, that looked a little scared, who played soft.’’
He wasn’t finished. “The urgency has to be there. Maybe this will be a wake-up call for our starting group just to play harder. Good things happen we play hard, and we didn’t play anywhere close to hard enough tonight.’’
Yeah, you told them off, Michael.
Following the Avalanche’s 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday night in the third game of the second round of the playoffs, Bednar ripped on The Top Line down to the bottom feeders.
“The easy answer is this: For five periods straight now, they have been far more competitive than we have. To dissect the game any further than that is a waste of time.’’
Yet, he wasn’t through. “We’re kidding ourselves if we think that’s the competitiveness we need to beat the team that tied us for first in the league. We caught them on an off night in Game 1; we gave them life in Game 2, and we’re going to have to compete way harder in order to beat them. If we haven’t realized that, then we’re late to the party.’’
Way to go, Jared.
Paul Klee and I couldn’t have written it with more cryptic cynicism.
I like my coaches layered in spunk, pluck and guts.
If you want a genial, gracious gentleman, hire Johnny Appleseed or Vance Joseph.
Especially when you consider that Bednar and Malone are coaching for their futures just like the players. Neither has won a title in the NHL or the NBA as a head coach. Neither has taken a team to the finals. Both struggled early when they came to Colorado, and each was considered the wrong man on the job after first seasons.
Malone was hired by the Nuggets in 2015 after being fired by pitiful Sacramento and promptly led (?) them to a 33-49 record, and the franchise missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. Bednar arrived in 2016 an abrupt, unknown replacement for the legendary Patrick Roy, and the Avalanche was a miserable 22-56-4.
Malone wasn’t making anybody forget the North Carolina Connection — Larry Brown, Doug Moe and George Karl. All three had guided the Nuggets to NBA Western Conference finals. Nobody was mentioning Bednar in any conversation with former Avs’ coaches Marc Crawford and Bob Hartley, who had won over 60 percent of their games, and each was the coach of a Stanley Cup champion.
Malone and Bednar could have been short-termers like Brian Shaw and Joe Sacco.
But they’re still here, and they’re still in the playoffs, and they’re still on the rise. Malone coached the Nuggets to the Western Conference finals last season, and Bednar’s team won the Presidents’ Trophy this season and the first six games of the postseason.
And they can’t be tougher on their teams than a frenzied hockey and basketball fanatic and a sports writing schlub.
The Nuggets responded to the harangue by Malone, who can be salty, by winning games 5 and 6 to eliminate the Trail Blazers and advance to play the Suns beginning Monday night.
How will the Avs — especially the trio of Nate MacKinnon, Gabe Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen — react to the normally mild-mannered Bednar’s outburst Sunday when they play Game 4 in Las Vegas? I suspect the Avs will come out like a Nevada sand storm.
The series between the No. 1 Avalanche and the No. 1A Knights, which seems like the real NHL Cup Championship challenge, most likely will be extended to seven. Meanwhile, the NBA’s Wild West is indeterminate.
If the Avs and the Nugs can get to their leagues’ finals, the Speer Boulevard Platte River Bridge should be renamed in honor of Malone & Bednar.