SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Wade Davis is The Finisher.
The Rockies’ reliever didn’t permit an earned run in 54 of his 69 appearances in 2018.
In the stretch from Aug. 12 to Sept. 28 last season Davis gave up one measly run.
The 33-year-old masterful pitcher knows how to finish.
He finished with a National League-high 43 saves.
“Good year,’’ he says in the clubhouse at Salt River Fields. Goodyear is a tire and a suburban retirement town outside Phoenix.
Great year is what Davis had.
In the opening regular-season months of March and April, he put up a zero in nine games. There were 10 zippos in May, 11 in July, eight in August and 10 in the final month. Davis didn’t allow a hit or a run in his only postseason appearance. He was brought in for the ninth 11-12 games in every month.
June was his only letdown. He managed six nils to the enemy.
Davis did seem to have a fatigue factor, though, toward the end of a long season. “I had lost 15-16 pounds before coming to Colorado (in a free-agent signing last year).’’ So, Davis changed his eating habits (more healthy food), toughened his offseason training regimen and returned at 225 pounds.
After playing with the Rays, the Royals and the Cubs, the four-time All-Star and five-time postseason performer, Davis joined the Rockies on a three-year, $52 million deal to pitch in the highest altitude and the biggest ballpark in baseball. As all other pitchers, he was forced to adjust for the environs.
“Atmospherically speaking,’’ he said, then paused and laughed.
“I don’t even know if atmospherically is a word.’’
It is a valid word, and aesthetically pleasing.
“Anyway, I spent only one season in the National League (2017 in Chicago), and I understood there would be some extreme differences, especially because of the lack of spin on the ball, but it’s still pitching. I tried to work the corners more. But it’s also hard for the hitters who don’t play there (Coors Field). They swing under the ball a lot, expecting the break and the drop they’re accustomed to.’’
The mental modifications succeeded for Davis, who had the most saves of his career, which includes 122 total since he converted in 2014 from a middling starter to a classic closer — because of injury in the Royals rotation.
The Florida flash, drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round (75th) in 2004, has developed into a grim reaper for hitters. In Kansas City he was nicknamed “Cyborg,’’ but Davis didn’t like the label. “I’m human,’’ he said.
“The Finisher’’ is more appropriate.
In an exhibition the other day, Davis pitched one perfect inning, striking out a fellow who will be riding buses in the bushes this season.
Davis is a Postseason Magnet. All four franchises that employed him have reached the playoffs. The Royals won the World Series in 2015, with Davis posting four saves during the trek. With the Cubs two seasons ago, Davis was 3 of 3 in save opportunities. The Rox got to use him only once against the Brewers in ’18.
As a regular postseason participant, Davis can address the Rockies’ potency possibilities, including a potential first National League West title in team history. “The division has evened out. The Padres will be improved with the (Manny Machado) signing. Although Arizona lost Goldie (Paul Goldschmidt), they’ll be around all year. The Giants have got to be better. The Dodgers, I think, have kind of come back to the field.
“We have outstanding young starters who’ll have another year of experience. Our defense is one of the best I’ve ever played with, starting with Nolan (Arenado) and Trevor (Story), who catch everything. We’ll be an even stronger offense.’’
And there’s Davis Himself, who politely accepted my evaluation he’s still in the prime of pitching life. Perhaps even 50 saves for “Wader,’’ the nickname he prefers.
As a kid in Lake Wales, Fla., a small town south of Orlando, Wade grew up (to 6-foot-5) and developed a flaming fastball (in the 90s). The Florida Gators gave him a scholarship. The Rays, however, gave him a $475,000 bonus. Either way, he could drive to school or spring training. He turned pro.
Over the years Davis has utilized an array of pitches — a 98-mph four-seamer, a malicious slider, a knuckle curve and a change-up. Wade has a will to win, a repeating delivery and a command over hitters.
He is a dominator and a punisher and The Finisher.