Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, left, celebrates his three-run, walk-off home run with teammates in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, June 18, 2017, in Denver. The Rockies won 7-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, right, celebrates his three-run, walkoff home run with teammate Pat Valaika in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Denver. The Rockies won 7-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado throws to first during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Denver. A person familiar with the swap tells The Associated Press that the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire All-Star third baseman Arenado from the Rockies in a trade needing approvals before it can be finalized.
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado throws late to first base after fielding an infield single off the bat of Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story (27) and Nolan Arenado (28) bump fists after both scored on a double by Josh Fuentes during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado fields a ground ball off the bat of San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth and throws to first base for the put out in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado connects for a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Taylor Clarke in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado flies out against Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen to end the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado rounds third after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado points to the sky after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado makes a throw against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado rounds third after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado points to the sky after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Following a 71-91 record in 2019, Monfort proclaimed publicly a year ago the Rockies would win 94 games. Instead, at the end of a depressed season, the Rockies won only 26 and had the most defective record down the stretch.
Recently, before the inexplicable robbery, a baseball website geek predicted the Rockies would finish with 64 victories in 2021. Instead, the Rox could threaten the 2003 Tigers’ record loss total in a 162-game schedule — 119.
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, third from left, listens to owner Dick Monfort, as manager Bud Black, left, and GM Jeff Bridich look on Feb. 27 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arenado agreed to a $260 million, eight-year contract.
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado reacts after striking out against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Alex Wood, while catcher Austin Barnes, center, and home plate umpire Mark Ripperger watch during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, left, reacts after hitting a three-run home run, in front of San Diego Padres catcher Jason Castro during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez, center, hands the ball to manager Bud Black, left, as he leaves during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in San Diego. Third baseman Nolan Arenado is at right. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Colordo Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, left, throws out Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez on a grounder, with third baseman Nolan Arenado watching, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado watches his double off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado (28) points to the sky as he celebrates a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday Aug. 3, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) and third base coach Stu Cole hold Arenado's 2019 Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards before the Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) picks up the grounder and throws to first base for the out during the top of the second inning of Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story (27) is greeted at the plate by Nolan Arenado, left, after they scored on his two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Colorado Rockies’ Nolan Arenado watches his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning during a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado watches his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) tags second base as Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder A.J. Pollock (11) slides in during opening day at Coors Field in Denver, Friday, April 5, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado heads back to the dugout after striking out against Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Joakim Soria in the sixth inning of Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado sits in the dugout in the ninth inning of Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Denver. The Brewers won 6-0 to sweep the series in three games and move on to the National League Championship Series. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, fans congratulate Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado after the Rockies defeated the Washington 12-0, in Denver. The sluggish free agent market the last two years has not scared off Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, who could be among the prizes in the 2020 pool. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado throws the ball to first during Game 3 of the NLDS at Coors Field on Sunday, October 7, 2018. The Rockies were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the series and lost 6-0 in game 3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Rockies’ Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting his second homerun of the game during the seventh inning against Washington Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at Coors Field in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado reacts after he flied out during the fourth inning of a tiebreaker baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, right, celebrates his two-run homer after crossing homeplate during the first inning against Washington Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at Coors Field in Denver. Charlie Blackmon, left, hit a triple and scored on Areando’s homer. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Rockies’ Nolan Arenado watches as his homer sails over the outfield fence during the seventh inning against Washington Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at Coors Field in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Rockies’ Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting his second homerun of the game during the seventh inning against Washington Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at Coors Field in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado (28) gestures at second base after his double during the second inning against the Washington Nationals in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
Colorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez (5) lifts Nolan Arenado after the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Milwaukee. The Rockies won 5-4. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez (5) greets teammate Nolan Arenado (28) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado (28) is greeted by teammate Corey Dickerson, right, after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 3, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, far left, celebrates with teammates after he hit a walk off sacrifice fly off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Chris Hatcher in the bottom of the ninth inning of a baseball game early Thursday, June 4, 2015, in Denver. Colorado won 7-6. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado follows the flight of his two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tanner Rainey in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado watches the flight of his two-run double off a pitch from Texas Rangers' Colby Lewis in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 7, 2014, in Arlington, Texas. The hit, that extended Arenado's hitting streak to 27 games, scored Troy Tulowitzki and Carlos Gonzalez. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, front, throws to first base to put out St. Louis Cardinals' Randal Grichuk as Rockies shortstop Daniel Descalso looks on in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 in Denver. The Cardinals won 5-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
In this photo taken on Sunday, May 10, 2015, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, front, joins shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, center, and second baseman DJ LeMahieu in a shift against a batter from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Denver. Several times a game, Arenado slides over a couple of giant steps to his left and fills the hole at shortstop. A necessary evil for the Colorado Rockies Gold Glove third baseman, who doesn't particularly care for the view from that spot. But he is on board with anything that gets outs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado (28) congratulates Colorado Rockies' Todd Helton (17) after he hit a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, Aug. 26, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez)
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, left, tags out Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado gets airborne over Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, bottom, after forcing him out at second base and throwing to first to complete a double play on Adrian Gonzalez during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, front, reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game, as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges waits Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Denver. The Rockies won 3-2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, left, celebrates with teammates after securing a National League Wild Card berth after a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Denver. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Rockies 5-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 16th inning of a baseball game, early Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, front right, is restrained by Carlos Gonzalez, center, as Gerrardo Parra, left, keeps an eye on the San Diego Padres dugout after Arenado rushed the mound following getting hit by a pitch from Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado celebrates as his three-run, walkoff home run clears the fence off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Mark Melancon in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Denver. The Rockies won 7-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Injured Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, front, jokes with fans along with shortstop Troy Tulowitzki while watching the Rockies face the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning of the Rockies' 10-3 victory in a baseball game in Denver on Thursday, June 12, 2014. Arenado is on the 15-day disabled list with a fracture of his left middle finger. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) is checked by a trainer after being hit in the face by a bobbled ball in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Rockies won 6-4. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Colorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez, left, congratulates teammate Nolan Arenado who crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jason Hammel in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)