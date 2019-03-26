“There’s no crying in baseball.’’
There should be no tying in baseball, either, but the Rockies and the Twins were 5-5 after nine innings, and the final spring training game was called on account of lack of further interest.
Thursday is for real. There will be no crying or tying.
“Rox Rock 2019’’ should be the Rockies’ mantra this season.
Embarking on their 27th regular season after back-to-back postseasons, the Rockies are the only major-league club never to win a division title or a World Series.
Could ’19 finally be “Next Year’’?
Peculiarly, the only other team not to finish first in a division is the Rockies’ opening opponent. However, the Marlins, who also were expansionists in 1993, twice have become world champions.
Against the Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., manager Bud Black’s new-look lineup consisted of Charlie Blackmon (right field), Daniel Murphy (first base), Nolan Arenado (third), Trevor Story (shortstop), David Dahl (left), Ian Desmond (center), Ryan McMahon (second base), Mark Reynolds (designated hitter) and Chris Iannetta (catcher).
Blackmon has moved on defense but stays in the leadoff spot. His salary increases from $12 million to $21 mil.
Murphy, a free agent who signed a two-year $24 million contract, is one of five Rockies who will receive at least $10 million. A professional hitter with a 10-season batting average of .299, he is the second famed D. Murphy to play for the Rockies. The franchise signed Dale Murphy in its inaugural season, but he retired after 26 games.
The Rockies try again to move a veteran to first base because they haven’t been able to develop a young player at the position since Todd Helton. They do possess six potential major-league first basemen in the minors. Murphy, 34, has played only 65 games at first in the past eight seasons.
All Arenado, the second-best player in the majors (to Mike Trout), did in the offseason was agree to an eight-year, $260 million contract, briefly the most enormous for a position player. Trout’s $430 mil deal did a Roy Orbison-like “Flew By You.’’
Story, coming off his first All-Star and Silver Slugger season, bats cleanup, and Dahl has been installed at fifth and in left field. He averaged .293 in 2016 and 2018, with the season in between ruined by injury.
Desmond, whose first-base experiment was a dud, attempts to cover Yellowstone National Park in center. Ian looked more comfortable in the field and at the plate in Arizona.
Ryan McMahon takes over for the departed DJ LeMahieu. He has been named the MVP of spring, filling in pleasantly at second and certainly at the plate (.431). Mark Reynolds, who primarily will be a pinch-hitter, returns after a year with the Nationals. A non-roster candidate in camp, he survived even with a wretched spring (.133).
Iannetta will split time once more with Tony Wolters. The Rox gave up on Tom Murphy.
Garrett Hampson was very impressive at the games I covered at Salt River Fields and beat out veteran Pat Valaika as a utility infielder who also can play left. Raimel Tapia, who has bounced up and down for three seasons, sticks as the fourth outfielder.
The young purple pillars of the rotation are intact — with Kyle Freeland the starter for a second season on opening day. He’ll be followed in Florida indoor games (four vs. the Marlins, three against the Rays) by German Marquez, Tyler Anderson, Jon Gray and Chad Bettis. They combined for 149 starts and 55 victories (17 by Freeland) in ’18.
The Sixth Man, Antonio Senzatela, begins on the injured list with an infected heel blister, and reliever Chris Rusin is out with back tightness.
The bullpen will be anchored by Wade Davis, who accumulated the most saves in the National League (43). But the other seven are not magnificent and will be the mysteries early. Jake McGee, Bryan Shaw and Mike Dunn (a combined $24 million guaranteed) had 9.00, 6.49 and 5.93 earned-run averages in ‘18, and Dunn was the only one of the three I viewed in Scottsdale who looked in command.
Seunghwan Oh is dependable, but Scott Oberg, Harrison Musgrave and DJ Johnson (who, at 29, has pitched 6 1/3 innings in the majors), not so much.
Colorado no longer is a mid-major market in baseball. The Rox finished seventh in attendance a season ago (3,015,880) and rose to a Forbes franchise value of $1.1 billion. After years of being considered miserly and a miserable owner, Dick Monfort has become a Mile High-roller. The Rockies have climbed to 12th in payroll at approximately $140 million.
The veterans and Black were sincere and secure in their belief during our conversations in Scottsdale that the Rockies will compete for the postseason a third consecutive season. Ninety is the number, and it’s reachable for the fourth season.
Does the Purple Reign?