SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. • Been there. In the past two seasons the Rockies have reached the postseason.
Done that. They defeated the Cubs in the wild card-game.
Not enough. Manager Bud Black told me in spring training the Rox “know the feeling of how to get there, how it is to be in there, but we’re not satisfied.’’
This year “We want to go all the way.’’
The Rockies no longer are content to sit as knights at the round table. They strive to be the king of baseball’s Camelot.
“You ask any team that contends in all sports, you want to get there (playoffs) first, then you go through the process. At the end of the day only one team is happy — the Red Sox. You ask the other nine teams that were in the playoffs how disappointed they are they didn’t win the World Series. That’s how we feel.’’
After seven years of bad luck and mediocre play, the Rockies finally returned to October splendor in the grass in 2017. However, they were bounced by the Diamondbacks. Last season the club repeated the wild-card act despite losing the division to the Dodgers on the extra day. They rebounded with a victory in the wild-card game over the Cubs in ancient Wrigley Field. Yet, they dropped three in a row to the Brewers.
Closer to get back to the World Series for the only time since 2007’s solo shot. Closer to winning the National League West for the only time in franchise history. Closer to becoming a championship team.
Black seems to believe the Rockies are thisclose.
For years the Rockies hoped they would win. Then, when Black arrived, they expected to win. Now, they know they will win.
Under Harry Ralston Black, the Rockies set a record two-year team total of 178 triumphs. Under Bud Black, they developed a winning, confident attitude.
“There has to be a belief in who you are as a team, and that’s the one thing I wanted to try to establish early,’’ Black said when he accepted the job in Colorado.
Honestly, though, “I didn’t know how it was going to turn out. From the other side I saw a good group of position players – Nolan (Arenado), DJ (LeMahieu), Cargo (Carlos Gonzalez, (Ian) Desmond I thought, ‘Hey, this is a good group.’ I didn’t know we were going to pitch, and you must pitch well to win. You can’t just have good position players. You got to have a good pitching staff. I knew the team was going to play good defense because I saw that firsthand, and I saw it statistically.
“I just didn’t know about the pitching. But, in ‘17, the younger pitchers who got an opportunity — (Kyle) Freeland, (German) Marquez, (Antonio) Senzatela, stepped up as big leaguers and helped us win. Greg Holland led the National League in saves. Our bullpen did a nice job. We added (Jonathan) Lucroy and some other players, and we nailed the wild-card spot.
“Going into last year, the feeling was that we could do this again. We made some changes, which is a natural occurrence for most teams. Really, we didn’t hit as well as we are going to this year. Our offense was a little bit down. But we continued to pitch. We had another guy — Wade Davis — who led the National League in saves. Ottavino had a great year. The bullpen did a good job in the second half of the year, and we stayed healthy on the mound and played consistently well all year.
Now, about this year, the expectation is yes, we’ve come to that point where as a group and all the players, including the younger players who’ve come into this, feel good about where we are for this season. Every year is different, and I’ve said this to the guys, ‘Hey, we’re going to have to go and do it. It’s not going to be handed to us. We’ve got to go play against the Dodgers, the Mets, the Cubs, the Brewers, everybody. It’s going to be hard, but we can keep doing what we’ve done the past couple of years.’’
“Once you get to the playoffs, you want to continue.”
Black is intent that the Rockies not be content and not just intend to contend, but, reminiscent of a line in “Field Of Dreams,’’ “Go the distance.’’
Get there. Do that.