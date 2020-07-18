No Purple Reign again this surreal season.
For the 28th consecutive year in the franchise’s ambiguous history, the Rockies will not win the division.
Starting the truncated season Friday in Texas and ending abruptly Sept. 27 in Arizona, the Rox will be fortuitous if they’re not the worst team in the National League West.
The Dodgers, the Padres and the Giants are selling fan cardboard cutouts to place in some empty seats in their ballparks. The Rockies aren’t duplicating the creative idea, possibly a potential newspaper headline “3,000 Cutouts No-Shows at Coors Field for Rockies Loss.”
On the negative side, the Rockies will not win 90 games, as predicted in March by the owner. On the positive side, the Rockies will not lose 91 games, as they did in 2019.
I’ve got the Rox at 26-34, which is the same winning percentage (.438) as a season ago.
The only improvements the club has made are Ian Desmond, bless him, decided stay home with his family in Florida, and relief pitchers-chunks Bryan Shaw and Jake McGee finally were released Friday.
Oh, the Rockies have added 35-year-old reliever Daniel Bard, who last pitched two games for the Red Sox in 2013, and 35-year-old outfielder Matt Kemp, who played 29 games for the Marlins last year. What was wrong with Ubaldo Jimenez (36), Carlos Gonzalez (34) and Andres Galarraga (59)?
Jeff “The Brain’’ Bridich has molded a team somewhat between Disraeli and disarray, but won’t admit his $100 million ERA error.
The Rox faithful are optimistic this week.
What’s not to like about the everyday position lineup, especially if Daniel Murphy and Kemp are not ever on the field and serve as old designated and pinch hitters?
Nolan Arenado, after the great foul ball by Bridich, is back, at least temporarily, for a Cher-type final tour, although the trading deadline during bizarro baseball is set for Aug. 31. If a deal is done in the stadium, and nobody is in the stands, does it make a sound? Nolan and Trevor Story make the league’s preeminent third-short offense-defense amalgamation, and if the Bud Black will play Ryan McMahon at first and Brendan Rodgers at second, that’s a whole lot of good hit, good field.
Then, the Rockies could have two All-Stars and a promising star in the outfield with Charlie Blackmon, David Dahl and Sam Hilliard. Only problem is all three bat left, as does Raimel Tapia, which means right-handed Swiss Army Knife Garrett Hampson will get starts. Be aware of Yonathan Daza, who got a taste of 52 games last year and hit .414 in the spring. Multiple Rockies players told me in Scottsdale he’s a comer.
The Rockies will keep three capable catchers — Tony Wolters, Elias Diaz and Drew Butera — and veteran infielder Chris Owings.
Nothing wrong to see here.
However, the brutal schedule and unreliable pitching will be the Hard Rox Life that causes the club’s demise over 60 games. The Rockies have one of the three most difficult sets of opponents, with at least a half dozen likely breaking the 30-victory barrier and competing for the playoffs. There are only two lollipops – the Giants and the Mariners.
The Rockies open in July with five on the road (Rangers, A’s), but play 15 of the next 20 in LoDo. In August, though, they must confront the almighty Dodgers, with Mookie Betts, for three in Los Angeles, the Diamondbacks in seven games, the Astros in four (with booing over the loudspeakers for the two at home?) and the vastly improved Padres in four. September features the Dodgers, who own the Rockies, in seven games, the Angels (with Shohei Ohtani intended to make his first start in Denver on Sept. 12) and a three-game concluding series in Phoenix.
A 10-20 road rash record won’t be offset in Colorado without exceptional pitching and The Big If factor. If Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela can recover as starters, if Wade Davis isn’t finished as a closer, if German Marquez can dominate, if Scott Oberg’s health issues don’t recur, if Jeff Hoffman ever helps at all, if a slew of young relievers figure out how to pitch in the big leagues, if the staff doesn’t finish last in the National League in earned-run average (5.56) and seven other major categories.
Sep-timber, not Rox-tober.