Bring on the real games!
The Broncos are all set.
On Saturday night Teddy seemed ready and able, and Drew threw skillfully. The Broncos have proven in three exhibitions with 73 points (of the 80 scored) that they belong again in the NFL.
The defense is playing so efficiently and effectively that a nickname will be deserved soon. This is not your grandfather’s Orange Crush or your father’s No-Fly Zone yet, but the Broncos’ first-, second-, third- and eighth-stringers have been producing an immaculate perception.
They have permitted zero, zilch, zippo touchdowns to the Vikings, the Seahawks and the Rams. Sure, the Broncos haven’t seen anyone resembling a starting quarterback, but just seven field goals in 12 quarters? A pro football team is supposed to trip over the goal line and manage to score a touchdown once or twice in any kind of game — regular season, exhibition or back alley. None, though? The Broncos have been Crush-like and Twilight Zone-like.
Is this too good to be true?
Just saying, Super Bowl LVI is in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2022. Mile High goes to SoFi?
If Vic Fangio hadn’t named a starting quarterback Wednesday, he would still be thinking about the decision. Bridgewater and Lock both led the Broncos to touchdowns Saturday night. Both struggled early, but sparkled late. After beginning 1 of 6, Teddy finished his first-quarter stint 6 of 11 for 82 yards in a welcome-home Courtland Sutton touchdown pass.
Drew came on and juggled a snap and held on, then, minutes afterward, was smashed and fumbled the ball away. But Lock recovered extremely well and completed 5 of 7 passes, the same as in the first exhibition, for 67 yards, had a touchdown toss to Wyoming’s own Austin Fort and left in the third quarter with a 141.1 quarterback rating.
They Broncos have won quasi-games 33-6, 30-3 and 17-12. Thank you. Good night. Drive home safely.
Rod Stewart was wrong. The last cut is the deepest.
But it’s not as cruel to as many now. Even though the Broncos must release players by Tuesday, several more than the 53-man roster still will be at Dove Valley this week. The Broncos likely will end up with more than 70 of their current 80 players.
Besides the active 53 and the 16 others, the Broncos will have two players on injured reserve — running back Mike Boone and cornerback Michael Ojemudia — and another two on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. Cornerbacks Essang Bassey and Duke Dawson Jr. are continuing to rehab from ACLs torn last season and won’t be eligible to practice for a minimum of six weeks. Boone and Ojemudia could play after three weeks.
The practice squad probably will include quarterback Brett Rypien and three or four of the team’s 10 picks from this year’s draft. The candidates are safety Jamar Johnson (5B), wide receiver Seth Williams (6), defensive end Marquiss Spencer (7c) and possibly cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (7a). The rest could include undrafted free agents — inside linebacker Barrington Wade, edge rusher Andre Mintze, fullback Adam Prentice and insider linebacker Curtis Robinson. Veterans such as wide receiver Kendall Hinton (the Unknown Quarterback of 2020), tight end Fort, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, cornerback Parnell Motley, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, running back Damarea Crockett, offensive lineman Quinn Bailey and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka.
The Broncos’ roster should be comprised of:
Quarterbacks – Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock.
Running backs – Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Royce Freeman, Mike Boone (who must be placed on the roster for 24 hours before being shifted to IR with a quad injury).
Tight ends – Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert, Andrew Beck (also fullback).
Wide receivers – Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, Diontae Spencer (also punt returner), Trinity Benson.
Offensive linemen – Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Graham Glasgow, Bobby Massie, Calvin Anderson, Netane Muti, Quinn Meinerz, Cameron Fleming, Austin Schlottmann.
Defensive linemen – Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, Dre’Mont Jones, Shamara Stephen, DeShawn Williams, McTelvin Agim.
Outside linebackers – Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper.
Inside linebackers – Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Baron Browning.
Cornerbacks – Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan, Pat Surtain II, Michael Ojemudia (who will be moved to IR), Nate Hairston.
Safeties – Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke, Caden Sterns.
Punter – Sam Martin.
Kicker – Brandon McManus.
Long snapper – Jake Bobenmoyer.
Let the games begin.