The Buffaloes became gofers for the Gophers.
CU coach Karl Dorrell characterized the Folsom Field Fiasco “a complete breakdown’’ and promised to “reevaluate everything.’’
Drew Who?
Drew Carter led the University of Colorado in rushing Saturday.
He had 9 yards.
Until the fourth quarter in CU’s debacle of a defeat to Minnesota, Carter was the other backup quarterback named Drew in Colorado.
Then he played. Drew Lock hasn’t yet.
Two Buffs tailbacks — Alex Fontenot and Jarek Broussard — anticipated achieving 1,000 yards of collegiate career running in the third game. Fontenot was at 996, Broussard 956.
Fontenot, who missed last season with a hip injury, made it — barely. He rushed just three times for 4 yards. Broussard the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Year last season, ran on only five plays for 8 yards. He’s still 36 yards short of a thousand.
For the day, the Buffaloes finished with — y’all ready for this? — minus-19 rushing yards.
Starting QB Brendon Lewis was responsible for -minus 27 after constantly being chased backward and sacked, throwing defectively and unraveling like cheap sweater, finally fumbling away the ball and his presence on the field for the fourth quarter.
Boo-hoo!
Drew Who came on for CU’s final two possessions, also to connect on 50 percent of his throws (4 of 8) for 27 yards and a 9.9 QBR.
The Buffs had 63 total yards on offense.
Is it any wonder, then, that Minnesota shut down and shut out Colorado, 30-0?
No offense, but the Buffaloes have no offense, and not much of a defense. They haven’t been blanked at Folsom Field since November 2012, to Stanford and, and to a team not in their Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences since 1979 (LSU).
The Buffs have scored one touchdown in eight quarters and zero points in the past seven after five touchdowns in the opening game against Northern Colorado.
Where have you gone, Ken Johnson, Kordell Stewart, Koy Detmer, Darian Hagan and Vance Joseph? Those quarterbacks played in CU’s three previous victories over the Gophers.
Hagan is the Buffs’ running backs coach who was the Buffaloes’ primary quarterback in Boulder in 1991 when CU shellacked the Gophers 58-0. Stewart and Joseph followed Hagan in that game. In 1992 Detmer entered the second half of the game at Minneapolis with the Buffs behind 17-0 and guided them to an amazing comeback. Johnson was Colorado’s quarterback in the 1972 triumph over Minnesota.
However, the record books were as worthless as the Buffs on Saturday morning. The Gophers dominated the Buffaloes, who are playing without 2020 starter Sam Noyer. He won four of the six games CU played in the Pandemic season.
Noyer took his talent to Oregon State. Yet, the Ducks’ quarterback and CU coach Karl Dorrell wish they were back together. Dorrell really doesn’t really have a quarterback, and Noyer doesn’t have a starting job after playing poorly in Oregon State’s first game.
Under NCAA mercy rules, Lewis still is a freshman this season — even though he played in the CU bowl game. Carter is a freshman out of Oregon. Jordan Woolverton is a freshman walk-on who won a state championship with Durango High School. And James Mott III is a transfer walk-on from the University of Chicago.
The Buffs also are missing the Quarterback Who Would Be Starter — J.T. Shrout, who came to Colorado after entering the transfer portal at Tennessee. The former Volunteers reserve QB was anticipated to be first string for the Buffs before suffering a “significant knee injury,’’ Dorrell said, Aug. 14 in practice. He won’t play this season.
Dorrell has to decide who will start as the Buffs begin Pac-12 play Sept. 25 at Arizona State. He has four inexperienced QBs who have played in a total of six games.
Lewis had nothing to text home about after poor performances against Minnesota from the Big Ten and Texas A&M from the Big Bad Southeastern Conference. He is supposed to be a dual-threat passing and running quarterback, but he’s been neither since the opener against UNC.
After Lewis struggled and scuffled throughout the first three quarters, he was usurped by the QB who became the Buffs’ leading rusher in the fourth quarter.
Does this Drew get to start?