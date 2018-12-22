T’will be the Night Before Christmas
When all through Oakland-Alameda Coliseum,
Not many Raiders creatures will be stirring
For the last time in that dreadful mausoleum.
Back in Denver, despondent Broncos fans
Will sit by the fire and watch the TV to see ‘em.
While awaiting the annual visit from jolly old St. Nick,
Mom, in her Tebow jersey, dad in his orange cap,
Will drink their eggnog, curse the Raiders and Vance,
Lamenting another loss, they will sigh and shout,
“Another holiday eve ruined by the Broncos, bah, humbug.’’
Santa is a no-show, but sends an email: “Nevertheless, Happy Christmas to BroncosCountry, and just wait until next season.”
The Broncos and the Raiders will be playing in Oakland for the 44th and, presumably last time Monday night.
Old and new Mile High Stadium were built on land that previously served as the city dump.
Oakland Coliseum is a dump.
Oddly, the Broncos have a 22-21 edge in victories at the NFL’s worst stadium.
These original AFL teams also played early at Kezar Stadium and Candlestick Park, and years later in the Los Angeles Coliseum when the Raiders bolted the first time. In 2019 they could meet in Santa Clara’s stadium or at Santa Claus’ house.
In 2020 the Denver Broncos vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Book your flight and hotel reservation now.
Joseph and Mary, let’s hope by then both teams will be competitive again. The grinches have stolen Christmas. This could the least-viewed Christmas Eve game ever as the Broncos and the Raiders square off for the 18th time on Monday.
It is well to remember that the Raiders and the Broncos were chunks of coal long ago. The pair played at Bears Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 5, in 1962 and only nine days later, at the new Oakland Coliseum. The Broncos won the first 44-7 and the rematch 23-6. The Raiders improved under Al Davis and actually reached the second NFL-AFL championship game, losing to the Packers following the 1967 season.
It would take the Broncos another 10 years before they made it to the Super Bowl.
I witnessed my first Raiders-Broncos game in Oakland in 1974. The Broncos won 20-17 which, bizarrely, was the same score when the Raiders lost the AFC championship in Denver on the first day of 1978.
The most amazing day in Broncos’ regular-season history occurred on Oct. 16, 1977, when the Raiders and the Broncos were 4-0 at Oakland Coliseum, which also was home to the Oakland A’s.
The Raiders of John Madden, quarterback Kenny “The Snake’’ Stabler, Dave “The Ghost’’ Casper, Lester Hayes, Jack Tatum, Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Ted Hendricks, Otis “University of Mars’’ Sistrunk, Cliff Branch of the University of Colorado, Fred Biletnikoff and former Broncos defensive back Willie Brown.
The Broncos of rookie coach Red Miller (rest in peace), Randy Gradishar, Tom Jackson, Billy Thompson, Lyle Alzado (who would eventually play for the Raiders), Craig Morton, Steve Foley, Rick Upchurch, Otis “My Man’’ Armstrong, Haven Moses, Riley Odoms, Bob Swenson and genius defensive coordinator Joe Collier.
That perhaps was the best overall collection of players to ever vie in the long, special and vile rivalry.
The Broncos picked off seven passes by future Hall of Famer Stabler, and kicker Jim “High Tops’’ Turner scored on a stunning fake field-goal throw from backup quarterback-holder Norris Weese.
What a day for the Broncos — a 30-7 upset that was the turning point in the history of the franchise, although the Raiders would defeat the Broncos in Denver two weeks later. Then they played again to decide the conference’s Super Bowl representative. The Broncos have been significant since, except for a few years (including the last two).
Once in Oakland Coliseum the Raiders drubbed the bad Broncos 51-0.
But Mike Shanahan got mad and even.
Shanahan, who was fired in his second season as Raiders coach, became the Broncos coach in 1995 just as the Raiders returned to Oakland. During his 14-year reign, Shanahan and the Broncos prevailed 12 of 14 times in the Oakland Coliseum and were 23-5 overall against Davis and the Raiders.
And the night before Christmas will be the finale for the Coliseum, nearly the season, and many people involved in the game.
Have a merry and a happy.