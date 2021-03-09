Shakespeare quoted Caesar inquiring: “Who is it in the press that calls on me.’’
As usual, blame the media.
Actually, though, the speaker was a soothsayer who warned the Roman dictator: “Beware the Ides of March.’’
March 15 didn’t turn out to be a good day for Julius.
Don’t salivate yet that Monday will be eventful in Colorado, although that’s the date “legal tampering’’ begins in the NFL.
But, Broncos believers, be aware that March 17 will be much more meaningful.
The Broncos must make a decision on a $7 million payment to Von Miller by then, and they officially can start signing unrestricted free agents at 2 p.m. Denver time.
However, heed the words of GM George Paton and study the Broncos’ history of free agents over 18 offseasons.
Paton isn’t expected to emphasize the superstar signing, and the Broncos have brought in a considerable higher quotient of slugs than stars.
“You never want to go crazy in free agency,’’ Paton said emphatically last week. “You don’t want to build your team in free agency.’’
Paton came to the Broncos from the front office of the Vikings, whose general perspective over the past half-dozen years was to concentrate on re-signing their players or offer contracts to middle- or lower-tier free agents. Paton was in charge of player personnel.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins became a rare Vikings’ high-profile exception at $84 million, all guaranteed.
Yet, the Vikings never advanced to a Super Bowl with their plan.
“You want to fill selective needs going into the draft, That has been my philosophy,’’ said Paton, who, with coach Vic Fangio and the scouting staff, have been accentuating the research of potential free agents the past few weeks.
George indicated the Broncos may slow-play the free agent process. “You don’t always want to be the first one out of the gate and throw all your money (at conspicuous players), but if there is something you need, you’ll take a shot.’’
The Broncos certainly require additional talent in every area on defense — cornerback, safety, inside and outside linebacker (especially if Miller is not kept), defensive end and nose tackle. The offensive strength is at wide receiver, but the Broncos must add depth at tight end, on the offensive line and in the backfield at running back and, yes, quarterback.
Paton, based on his years in Minnesota, will try to complete deals with the Broncos’ own. He already has franchise-tagged Justin Simmons and is negotiating a long-term deal. The general manager claims he wants Von back, intends to tender the restricted free agents (including Phillip Lindsay. A.J. Johnson and Tim Patrick) and has shown an inclination to want Shelby Harris to return.
But, what about Will Parks, DeMarcus Walker and, especially, Jeremiah Attaochu, who Fangio really likes? Paton probably will salary-cap dump Nick Vannett and Jeff Driskel and possibly Kareem Jackson.
The Broncos are eager to jump at cap casualties from other teams — several were not tagged Tuesday — and lure a few under-regarded discount players in their mid-to-late 20s. One exemption could be safety Anthony Harris, late of the Vikings, and 29, who was a franchise tag last year at $11.44 million.
Former Vikings linebacker, Eric Wilson, will be on Paton’s wish list, along with cornerbacks Troy Hill, William Jackson III and Jason Verrett.
Paton definitely has to be “selective’’ in free agency and wiser than the Broncos were in the past.
The Broncos did get Peyton Manning and five other free agents of value in 2012, and Jake Plummer was a good find in 2003. Free agents Emmanuel Sanders, T.J. Ward and Aqib Talib were the class of 2014, and the 1997 free-agent bunch included seven Super Bowl contributors.
From 1993, when unrestricted free agency was initiated, until last year the majority of Broncos free agents were forgettable flops.
Nobody from the 2016-2018 free agency span remains with the team. In ‘18 the Broncos only signed two (expensive) free agents — Case Keenum, who slipped to a sad season, and Clint McDonald, who didn’t spit a drop.
In 1999 the Broncos were a waste with Tony Berti, Carl Reeves and the all-time worst — Dale Carter. How about offensive linemen Ron Leary, Menelik Watson, Donald Stephenson, Ja’Wuan James and, ye gads, defensive lineman Leon Lett?
Broncos must beware the march of free agents.