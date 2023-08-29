The DENOLA BRAINTS’ final regular-season roster is as fluid and double-secretive as nitrogen dioxide.

At the end of the day, literally, the local NFL team, a consolidation of the new Denver Broncos and the old New Orleans Saints, didn’t really reveal the actual 53 players who will be practicing Thursday at Dove Valley in preparation for the opening game against the Raiders.

Payton & Paton don’t even know. The franchise’s sanctioned website still listed 85 players at 6 p.m. Tuesday, three hours after the league’s designated deadline for reducing rosters. The Broncos eventually claimed that 31 players had been waived or released. But the Broncos, who have a Cousin Vinny relationship with the Saints, still are wheeling, dealing, peeling off players, and concealing.

On the liquid roster list are only four wide receivers, including injured WR1 Jerry Jeudy. The Broncos still have four undrafted free agents (a rarity), all five of their 2023 draft picks, 13 — count ‘em — 13 defensive backs, nine offensive linemen, nine linebackers and no Ben DiNucci, Mike Purcell, Albert Okwuegbunam, Montrell Washington and Baron Browning (who remains on the physically unable to perform injured reserve).

And no kicker. The Broncos dumped kicker Brett Maher, who will be replaced by ex-Saints kicker Will Lutz, who Sean Payton said he has wanted since “the beginning of the process.’’

Payton admitted that the Broncos are in transition mode. "You'll see in the next probably 10 days, there's still a lot of shuffling with teams, and ours will be one of those teams.’’ Eight more player changes could be made this week. Nose tackle Purcell, a wide receiver and players from the waiver wire will supplement the roster, and the considerable number of defensive backs will shrink.

Okwuegbunam, who had the team’s most impressive offensive performance in the last exhibition — the 41-0 nosh-up and beatdown of the Rams — now is with the Eagles after an exchange of 2025 sixth and seventh draft choices.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Broncos have been working with a half-dozen players who are former Saints before, and the coaching staff has Payton and 10 assistants who coached or played with the Saints. In addition to Lutz, when the trade is completed, the Broncos have, at the moment in pencil, former Saints Adam Troutman, who most likely will start at tight end or be paired with Greg Dulcich; another tight end, Chris Manhertz, a blocking specialist who hasn’t been mentioned out loud in training camp or the exhibitions because of his man hurts; wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Lil ’Jordan Humphrey (who will end up back on the roster or with the practice squad, and Michael Burton, who won a Super Bowl ring last season with the Chiefs and picked up two first downs in the Broncos exhibition on short-yardage third-down plays. The Broncos dumped veterans Tony Jones Jr., a running back, and offensive lineman Isaiah Prince, who started an exhibition for the injured Mike McGlinchey (the Broncos’ most expensive off-season free agent signing) and flunked his trial.

Jeudy’s hamstring injury will force him to be unavailable for an undetermined number of regular-season games. Starting slot cornerback K’Wuan Williams, undergoing serious ankle surgery, will be on the short-term or season-long injury list. Rookie draft pick cornerback Riley Moss likely will be on IR, and undrafted offensive lineman Palczewski could join him.

For some players who seemed to make the roster Tuesday — “not so fast there." Others who were cut were told: “Don’t go home yet.’’ They will be signed to the Broncos’ 16-man practice squad Wednesday. Highly probables are DiNucci, P.J. Mustipher, Jordan Jackson (of the Air Force Academy), Faion Hicks, Henry Byrd, Taylor Grimes, Marcus Haynes and Jones Jr.

As a result of the last insipid season, the Broncos, with the fifth waiver priority position, definitely will grab somebody or some bodies, including, possibly, two dropped by the Saints — offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton (who is 27), an occasional starter for Payton, and — get ready — 31-year-old slot cornerback Bradley Roby, the Broncos’ No. 1 pick in 2014 who was signed by Payton two years ago.

Tuesday was bizarre, and Wednesday will be weird.

The Broncos are just getting started, with the final-final-final roster that won't be finalized.