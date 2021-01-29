The Broncos are the odds-on favorites to obtain Matthew Stafford.
So claims one online betting service.
In 2018 the Broncos had the best odds of signing Kirk Cousins, according to another online gambling operation (which currently has the Broncos second in the Stafford Sweepstakes).
Fascinatingly, other professional bookmaking outfits from Las Vegas to Costa Rica established the Colts or the 49ers as the leading teams to trade for Stafford. The top two landing locations for Deshaun Watson are in New Jersey, with the Jets and south Florida with the Dolphins.
The Broncos, though, are on every wagering chart — from 1 to 10 — for both quarterbacks.
Drew Lock must not feel secure. Nobody in the organization has announced lately: “It’s True: It’s Drew!’’
The pursuit of Watson and Stafford is right out of the Hunger Games, and the Broncos ostensibly will be competitors from District 2.
Watson officially requested a trade out of Houston weeks ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network stated that about one third of the league teams have reached out to the Lions about Stafford after the two sides settled that the quarterback be dealt.
In his inaugural media conference, Broncos general manager George Paton said that his principal philosophy is “drafting and developing,’’ but acknowledged that he will “look at every (trade) situation. We’re going to be in every deal, and if it’s right for the Denver Broncos, we’re going to make that move.’’
He then said that quarterback “is in the most important position in sports .... We all want a franchise quarterback. That’s your No. 1 goal, trying to draft and develop or acquire any way you can.’’
Paton’s boss and predecessor, John Elway, told me a bit later that day he would not exercise a veto or overrule the GM if he chose to make a major quarterback deal.
Thus, the Broncos must be players in Football GameStop stock.
Paton was an instrumental participant in the last large lottery for an experienced quarterback, and the Broncos were engaged fleetingly. When Kirk Cousins became an unrestricted free agent in 2018, the first call to his agent Mike McCarthy, the son of retired CU head coach Bill McCartney and a former assistant with the Buffs, came from Elway.
“After I told John what we were looking for (in contract and guarantees), he never got back to us,’’ McCarthy said to me later. The Broncos signed 2017 Vikings starter Case Keenum to a two-year agreement for $36 million ($25 mil guaranteed); Minnesota, where Paton was assistant GM, gave Cousins a fully-guaranteed, three-year contract for $84 million and an NFL all-time high per season average of $28 million.
The Vikings didn’t hyperventilate.
They still possess Cousins (with a two-year $66 million extension) and won’t be in the chase for a QB this off-season.
Nevertheless, as many as 19 teams — and definitely more than a dozen — will be active in the quarterback quest.
With the No. 1 pick overall, the Jaguars will draft Trevor Lawrence. The Jets, at No. 2, will trade for Watson or draft a quarterback. The Lions certainly and the Texans most likely will be searching for quarterbacks. The Colts have no quarterback because of Philip Rivers’ retirement. Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger might retire, too, so the Saints and the Steelers could be shopping, along with the 49ers, the Rams, the Raiders, the Panthers, the Bears, the Eagles and the Washington Football Team.
The Patriots will draft, sign or trade for another quarterback, and who knows what the Cowboys and the Falcons will do with Dak Prescott and Matt Ryan (who, with his wife, likes to go on vacation with the Staffords)? The Dolphins are Watson’s second choice behind the Jets.
And the Broncos?
Five quarterbacks — Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Mac Jones and Kyle Trask — will be drafted in the top 50, and nine prominent unrestricted free agents — including Jameis Winston, Cam Newton, Mitch Trubisky, Andy Dalton and Tyrod Taylor — will be available, and 10 veteran former or current starters — Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz, for examples — could be traded.
And there’s Drew Lock?
What are the odds?