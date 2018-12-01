The Broncos journey on a road to the playoffs.
It’s as precarious as Wolf Creek Pass in a snowstorm and hard as I-25 from Colorado Springs to Denver during the 6-8 p.m. rush hours daily.
The road is less traveled in the NFL.
Nevertheless, an AFC team currently possessing a 6-5 or 5-6 record will reach the Promised Land of Milk and Money this season. The Broncos are one of the six. The others are the Colts and the Ravens (6-5), and the Bengals, the Titans and the Dolphins, all 5-6, same as the Broncos.
The Chargers (8-3) might falter, especially without Melvin Gordon and a difficult finishing schedule, and not make the postseason, but surely they’ll win at least two games. The Chiefs, at 9-2, could completely collapse into a crater after the release of Kareem Hunt, who was on pace for 1,200 yards rushing. But don’t anticipate it. The Texans, the Patriots and the Steelers haven’t clinched anything yet.
Logic asserts, though, that the dirty half-dozen will vie for the sixth playoff spot.
Consider the Broncos’ history:
They have ended up with 10 victories six times, and gotten into the postseason five. With a 9-7 record (most recently in 2016) in five seasons, they slipped into the playoffs twice. At 8-8, they were awarded with an extra game once in nine years.
In the past 12 seasons, 38 teams have managed 9-7 records, and 17 advanced to the postseason.
So, 9-7 would provide the Broncos with at least a 45 percent probability.
First, they must win their third-straight against the Bengals, who have lost three in a row and start quarterback Jake Driskel, out of Florida and Louisiana Tech and nowhere.
Last, the Broncos play at home Dec. 30 against the Chargers in what could be the Broncos’ most critical regular-season finale since 2015 when Peyton Manning came off the bench for the only time in his career, and the last regular-season game of his career, to lead the Broncos to a 27-20 victory over Philip Rivers and the then San Diego-based Chargers.
In between are the 49ers in the Battle of the Finalists (Vance Joseph and Kyle Shanahan), the Browns (Baker Mayfield) and the abominable Raiders in Oakland on Monday night on Christmas Eve.
The Broncos should have an 80 percent chance of winning all five, 75 percent chance of winning four.
Cogitate the other contenders:
Miami – Adam Gase, whose Dolphins beat the Broncos for the final playoff spot in 2016, has home games against the Bills, the Patriots and the Jaguars, and road games at Minnesota and Buffalo. The Dolphins should win three for an 8-8 record. The first tiebreaker for wild cards is head-to-head play; second is conference record. The Dolphins are 4-4.
Baltimore – The Ravens have a one-game advantage over the Broncos at 6-5 and would own the tiebreaker because of the triumph over Denver in Baltimore. The Ravens are in Atlanta on Sunday and have to play the Chiefs, the Chargers, the Buccaneers and the Browns. They likely attain 9-7.
Cincinnati – A loss Sunday, and the Bengals are done like dinner and headed to 6-10.
Indianapolis – Who would have thought the 6-5 Colts could be the Broncos’ scariest rival for a playoff position? They have won four consecutive games with The Return of A Man Named Luck. Andrew has completed 68.4 percent of his passes, with 32 touchdowns. The Colts can win four of five, although they must play in Houston and Nashville, and at home against the Cowboys.
Tennessee – The Titans must not be dismissed at 5-6. They’re scheduled for four home games (Jets, Jaguars, Washington and Colts) and only one game away vs. the Giants.
In the tiebreakers everyone in the chase virtually is the same in conference records, and results against common opponents could be required to settle the issue.
Having endured and survived the gauntlet, the Broncos concluded against teams with a cumulative total of 24 victories. Titans’ opponents have managed just 21.
The Sunday game is one of those early dreaded kickoffs (11 a.m. Denver time), but there won’t be Cincinnati chilly (61 high). A victory, and the Broncos are breathing at .500. A defeat and the Broncos’ 13 percent odds of making the playoffs are reduced to slim, if not none.
Broncos 23-20 (OT).