On the day the Earth stood still, the Broncos would ride ‘em Cowboys.
Denver, not Dallas, is Big D, as in Domination.
Vengeance for Super Bowl XII is yours, Broncos.
Jerry Jones doesn’t own the Cowboys. The Broncos do – with their seventh consecutive victory over Little D in games dating to 1995.
And if the Broncos whoop it up again Sunday at home, they will become the unsanctioned champions of the NFC East with a perfect 4-0 record against the Giants, the Washington Football Team, the Cowboys and the Eagles. Too bad there’s not a playoff prize. But the Broncos are among a dozen AFC teams that vie for the postseason.
On a Sunday when the NFL turned upside down, the Jaguars beat the Bills, the Giants beat the Raiders, the Falcons beat the Saints, the Browns beat the Bengals and the Broncos beat down the ‘Boys’ and had a flabbergasting 30-0 shutout with just over four minutes remaining before Dallas scored a pair of meaningless rubbish touchdowns, after every Texan had headed home.
If the Broncos experienced their worst victory in six seasons the previous game, the convincing conquest Sunday was the best since Super Bowl 50.
The Broncos are 5-4, tied for most triumphs in the AFC West and back in business.
Who would have thought it? Probably nobody except the Broncos themselves. They haven’t surrendered or submitted despite recent travails. Without all their starting and several of their backup linebackers because of injury and The Trade, and missing three offensive and a defensive lineman, prior to , then during the game Sunday, the Broncos’ nevertheless came together as a team and answered the question of “Who’s Browning, Cooper, Sterns & Young – an accounting firm on 17th Street?.’’
No, the four are young and new Broncos who combined for 16 tackles, and one, Jonathan Cooper, produced two sacks. “Who’s Von Miller?’’ Sterns had the lone interception.
Broncos believe.
The Broncos’ recently-maligned defense treated the Dallas backfield of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott with disdain and derision, limiting the running back to only 51 yards and the returning quarterback to barely 100 yards for a majority of the game.
Meanwhile, the always-vilified offense was magnificent, matching the 30 points that the Broncos had scored in total the two games before. Teddy Bridgewater gave the Broncos exactly what they have hoped for – 219 yards on 19 of 28 with one touchdown toss. His numbers weren’t gaudy, but Teddy had no turnovers and was not ever a bridge over troubled water. He spread around his passes to seven receivers, including Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy getting 10 receptions for 154 yards. The two guys with two first names bewildered the Cowboys supposed special secondary, especially Trevon Diggs.
But, now, an ovation for running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III, in that order. Williams displayed his breakout NFL game with 17 hard-earned carries for 111 yards, the first century-mark-plus presentation this season. Gordon rushed 21 times for 80. The rookie was presented with his first game ball by coach Vic Fangio.
The 190 was about the amount that opponents had run down the Broncos in 2021. However, on this day, the Broncos got a 16-0 lead at intermission – yes, it’s true – and could run in the second half like Spot in the second reader.
Props to the rearranged offensive line that ending up playing with three replacements.
Fangio – who has been fired regularly outside the building by critics, but continues to get the support that matters on the second floor at Dove Valley from George Paton – almost always seems so staid on the sideline. But, on Sunday, the head coach, was animated and stimulated throughout. That’s what a coach who has agonized through 24 defeats during three seasons can look like when his team is scoring in bunches and stopping the other side practically every precious possession.
In the locker room afterward Fangio certainly was excited over the Broncos’ first victory over a winning team. He said he’d like to give out 53 game balls. Why not. “These guys had the right mindset, which you have to when you’re playing against an offense that’s that good.’’
The Broncos were back in the saddle again. Yippee ki yay.