It will be a Wild Vegas night for naïve Nebraska tourists in hotel buffet lines, Elvis and Michael Jackson impersonators, blackjack dealers, Carrot Top and David Copperfield, gamblers at the Westgate Sportsbook, gullible losers staggering down The Strip, local resident Mike Tyson and the two hockey teams.
You bet.
Meanwhile, in Colorado, the Avalanche is waiting impatiently for the commotion and the NHL Lollapaloosa in Las Vegas to get over with so the next playoff series can get on Sunday at 6 p.m. at The Jar.
The not-so-golden Knights and the Wild of Minnesota converge in Paradise, Nev., for Game 7 Friday night.
The Wild is a 1.5-goal underdog in a game bellowing for three overtimes.
Whichever happens doesn’t stay in Vegas. The winners come to Denver for Game 1 of the second round against the favorites for the Stanley Cup championship. The Avs brushed off the Blues in four straight.
So, the Avs have been spending time resting and rehabilitating, practicing together and on their own, and hanging at home.
None of the players, coach Jared Bednar and commander-in-ice Joe Sakic, who has been involved as a player and an administrator in 18 years of post-season, would admit openly or whisper what team they anticipated confronting, but we all know.
Vegas, baby.
Be extremely cautious about what you wish for.
The Wild has skated back from a 3-1 deficit versus the Knights to tie the series with a 3-0 victory Wednesday night in St. Paul. What else is new for the Las Vegas?
For the past three of their four seasons of existence, these have been the worst knights since going on a losing streak in medieval times and at the dinner show at the Excalibur Hotel. In 2019 knights-errant lost their chivalry and their series to the Sharks after being in control. Then, last year, the Knights burst in the bubble after holding a 3-1 series advantage over the Canucks.
Otis Day and the Knights would have performed stronger.
In Game 1 of the opening series the preferred Knights surprisingly lost in overtime 1-0 at home to the Wild. Not to worry, though, it was believed. The Knights and the Avs were contemplating charters between Denver and Vegas, and thousands of the Avalanche fanatics were booking rooms for $71 a night at Mandalay Resort. Is Barry Manilow in town? Where are the loosest slots?
The Knights won three in a row — rallying from 1-0 (18 seconds later) to even the series, then repeating the comeback in Game 2 with five consecutive goals. Marc-Andre Fleury shut out the Wild in the fourth game, and the series seemed done like a $6.99 prime rib at Ellis Island off the strip.
Even though the Knights and the Avs have played eight times this season, their scouts were preparing updated reports for the playoffs. The Avalanche had nudged out the Knights for the top seed in the division after defeating them 2-1 in their final meeting (and prevailing in the series 4-3-1), which gave the Avs the Presidents’ Trophy. Vegas took the Alben Barkley award. The Avs know much of Marc-Andre and leading scorer Mark Stone, and the Knights certainly are aware of the league’s Top Line — Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen — and they have become familiar with Philipp Grubhauer, who barely finished above Fleury in efficiency among goaltenders in the Western Conference.
The Avalanche presumed round 2 with the Knights would start this weekend at The Jar.
But, the alarmists and wise guys in Vegas weren’t so sure before the sixth game, and they obviously aren’t optimistic on the day before Game 7. Smart money is suspicious. A friend in Vegas warned me Thursday not to make any travel plans on Southwest or dinner reservations at Rao’s. And nobody goes fear and loathing in the Twin Cities.
The temperature in St. Paul in 10 days will be in the 80s with isolated thunderstorms.
And Wild goalie Cam Talbot blanked the Knights in the sixth game — and has allowed 12 goals in six.
The Wild and the Avalanche have played three times in the playoffs. The Wild won in 2003 and 2014 in seven games, and Colorado upset Minnesota 4-2 in 2007. The Knight beat the Avs in the round-robin seeding game last year.
The Wild or the Knights. Neither will get out of the Avalanche’s way beginning Sunday.