The Avalanche comes back to Home Sweat Home.
But if the Colorado Blade Runners don’t rediscover their perspiration and inspiration Tuesday night, they’ll confront expiration in Game 6 in Las Vegas. This could be the finishing Jam at The Jar.
On the positive side, the Avalanche have won 13 consecutive home games, including the past two over the Golden Knights, who lost here Wednesday in overtime, 3-2.
On the negative side, the Avs’ last defeat in Denver was March 27 to the Knights in overtime, 3-2.
Despite a 2-2 series, Vegas has become the dominator, and the Avs are skating on precarious wafer-thin ice. They’ve been outplayed systematically in the past three games.
Where have you gone, Nathaniel MacKinnon? Avs Nation turns its forlorn eyes to you? What has become of Capt. Gabriel Landeskog? Why is Mikko Rantanen more mouse than moose?
The Top Line has reached bottom, and Cale Makar is down there, too.
After the opening-game shot storm, Nate, Gabe, Mikko and Cale have faded like a madras shirt.
Meanwhile, the Knights’ second line, which used to be the original Vegas line, has emerged as the front line. The Avalanche’s second, third and fourth lines are immaterial.
Jared Bednar’s histrionics after Game 3 accomplished nothing, and his failure to make any other changes has placed the coach in a perilous position. If the Avalanche is eliminated for the third straight playoffs in the second round, especially since they were the favorites for Stanley’s Goblet this postseason, Bednar won’t survive a firing. In a league that bags coaches more routinely than broken sticks, he’ll be coaching the Lake Erie Monsters again.
Bednar must realize that the Avalanche once won a championship with a former windshield assembly line worker from Ontario. And he didn’t even remain in Colorado for two more years before being dumped.
The coach and his hockey triad, plus the premier defenseman, have to turn around this series — now.
In the opening game, MacKinnon, Makar, Landeskog and Rantanen treated Knights’ backup goalie Robin Lehner like a chew toy in the 7-1 victory. He has been banished while the rested starter, Marc-Andre Fleury, was reinserted.
Fleury has continued to relax as the Avalanche haven’t mucked up the goal’s vicinity, solved the neutral zone, created mismatches, kept the Knights from penetrating the blue line, won a majority of 50-50 pucks or countered the forechecks and backchecks.
The Avalanche are a band in retreat.
Consider that in Game 1 MacKinnon had eight shots, two goals and one assist, Landeskog scored twice with an assist and Rantanen ended up with a goal, an assist and four shots. Makar was responsible for a goal, three assists and four shots.
Even though the Knights reorganized for Game 2 and were the superior team, the Avs’ foursome combined for 11 shots, a pair of assists and Rantanen’s shockingly quick winning power-play goal in overtime.
Then the Avalanche disappeared into the desert. In two baffling beatings the MacKinnon-Landeskog-Rantanen line crossed demarcation — managing to produce one measly goal and one assist (on a power play) and seven total shots. Makar had one assist and three shots.
M&M (MacKinnon, Makar) hasn’t spit a drop lately. MacKinnon still leads the playoffs with eight goals (and five assists), but if he doesn’t escape on the rush Tuesday night, the Avs, who barely are bothering Fleury, won’t take back control of this series.
Phillip Grubauer can’t be expected to stop every laser and rebound Jonathan Marchessault puts on him. And if the Avs can’t score on power plays and limit penalty-kill goals, the team that won the Presidents’ Trophy — nudging out the Golden Knights — can’t win a beer-league trophy.
Which brings us back to Bednar, who has only bested Knights’ coach Peter DeBoer in hairstyles, not hockey techniques.
Bednar, with the last change Tuesday, must double-shift the Top Line, shake up the second and third lines, drop Andre Burakovsky (who has been awful) to the fourth line, activate kid defenseman Bowen Byram and put Patrik Nemeth in the press box instead of the penalty box.
The coach has to forget the constant dump-and-chase and simplify by demanding the puck on the net. If the Avs don’t outshoot the Knights, they certainly won’t outscore them.
And the Avs’ crowd must match the Vegas throng.
Shoot!
Sweet Home Colorado.