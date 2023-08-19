The Broncos lost to the officiating crew, then to the 49ers Saturday night.

Sean Payton is agitated again.

The Broncos haven’t been closers so far under the new head coach. They ‘’officially’’ lost each of their two unofficial exhibitions by one point in the waning seconds. The Cardinals won 18-17 and the 49ers 21-20.

One more of these before the real time that matters starts.

Payton was encouraged by the improvement of the offense and its line, the rushing game and turnover advantages (165-99 and 3-0), but he was discouraged by the junior varsity’s inability to stop long drives for late victories in both games of the preseason.

Upon reflection, he also will be upset that the Broncos fumbled four times, but managed to recover three, and the other bounced out of bounds. But he won’t have to wait for rumination over the officials’ two fumbles at the end of the first half. The coach complained to them then and once more about them afterward.

The Broncos’ J&J Connection – backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and reserve wide receiver Jalen Virgil – produced a 50-yard pass to the San Francisco 1-yard line, although it seemed to everyone watching that Virgil actually had reached the end zone. He was ruled short, though, and the play wasn’t reviewed or overturned. While Virgil writhed in pain with a knee injury and lined up outside, Stidham got the snap and threw the football to the turf one second remaining in the first half. Yet, the referee signaled that the half was over. The Broncos would have gotten a touchdown or at least a field goal and eventually would have prevailed in the sloppy exhibition (18 penalties combined by the teams for 150 yards).

Of the 90 players in the Broncos’ training camp, only 53 will make the final roster before the season.

Undrafted free agent running back Jaleel McLaughlin will be among them.

He’s gotten it right in both games with three touchdowns (two rushing and one by reception), and the Broncos finally have gotten his name right. His last name on the No. 38 jersey in the first exhibition was “McGlaughlin." Against the 49ers the all-time collegiate rushing record-holder had seven carries for 45 yards – a 6.4-yard average.

No way the Broncos can cut him and hope he passes through waivers so they could put him on the practice squad. McLaughlin will be one of two or three running backs behind Javonte Williams, who made his return Saturday night after recovery from serious knee injuries. Williams wound up with three rushes for 12 yards and four catches for 18 yards.

Of the Broncos players, at least 40 are guaranteed to be on the roster.guaranteed places on the 53-man roster. The rest are competing for the 13 remaining spots on the active list or an opportunity with the 16-player practice squad. A few will be on injured reserve.

Unlike in previous seasons the NFL will have only one cutdown in 2023 – by 2 p.m. Denver time Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Tight-tongued Payton hasn’t revealed his plans for playing starters in the final game against the Rams next Saturday, but the Broncos won’t be expected to play many even in a limited role. In the four-exhibition-game era, the last was reserved strictly for reserves to prevent starters’ injuries and give the third-, fourth- and fifth-stringers one more chance to impress the Broncos or teams that will be searching for backups after their release here.

A bunch of Broncos from last season are in precarious positions, and several new veterans and undrafted free agents will be let go.

Yet, because the Broncos only had five draft choices in 2025 because of trades for Wilson and Payton, they’ll all be kept. Wide receiver Marvin Mims III and Mr. Inside-Outside Drew Sanders will contribute consistently immediately even if they don’t start. Cornerback Riley Moss, who injured a core muscle in camp and underwent surgery, won’t be set to participate by the opening regular-season game, but he will be on the final roster, but not activated in September or beyond. JL Skinner will make the team as a backup safety and special teams player, and center Alex Forsythe, who was selected in the seventh round, could be stashed on IR with a peculiar questionable ailment if he’s not the ninth offensive lineman.

In one of his mysteries Sherlock Holmes addressed the “curious incident of the dog in the night-time.’’ The dog didn’t bark, the detective deduced, so he obviously knew the murder culprit.

Payton and GM Paton have their own puzzling matters to solve. Who goes, who stays? Who makes the team or the practice squad?

The players have 10 days more to prove themselves.

And the Broncos must make a point.