WOODLAND PARK • Voters on Tuesday cast their votes to approve three amendments to the Woodland Park charter, two of which will give the City Council more authority to fill board vacancies and discipline officials who violate the city's governing code.
Voters approved a proposed amendment that will specify that five sitting council members may remove another council member or any board or commission appointee for "willful violations" of the city charter that constitute misconduct. The amendment passed with 1,383 votes in favor and 1,030 votes against, early voting returns showed Tuesday night.
The City Council retains authority to assess misconduct by any elected or appointed officials and city employees, and can determine penalties for their conduct. The amendment will now provide a penalty for this type of misconduct.
Opponents have said the amendment gives five council members the power to subjectively determine that a fellow council member or board appointee intentionally violated the charter and have them removed. It could give those five council members the authority to overturn election results based on their subjective opinions and interpretations of the city's governing code, they've said. Furthermore, the amendment does not give guidance on, or an opportunity for, appeals.
A second question asking voters to repeal and replace the city’s current definition of "conflict of interest" as it applies to the mayor or council members passed with 1,696 votes for and 689 votes against, according to unofficial results.
The amendment will define what constitutes a "conflict of interest," as well as define "personal" and "financial" interest. It also addresses behavior that creates "an appearance of impropriety."
Proponents have said the added definitions and clarification that officials cannot use their positions to benefit their "immediate family" will promote fair enforcement. Opponents have argued the new language could lead to more confusion about what conduct is prohibited, because it focuses on non-acceptable behavior rather than admissible behavior.
Furthermore, opponents said, the several examples of relationships and circumstances that do not create a conflict of interest could provide more chances for elected officials to justify challenging a request for their recusal.
Voters lastly approved an amendment that will expand the definition of eligible candidates to fill mayoral or council vacancies by adding the possible appointment of a candidate who garnered the second-most number of votes in the most recent city election. The amendment passed by a vote of 1,691 for and 711 against.
Opponents have said the city charter already authorizes the council to use various options to fill vacancies on the dais, rendering the amendment unnecessary. It could also inhibit other reasons to appoint someone without an application and interview or by special election, they've argued.