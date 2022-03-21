Seventy-seven Woodland Park minors may have received ballots for the city's April 5 all-mail municipal election because of an error in a list of Teller County voters distributed by the county Clerk and Recorder's Office.

County and city officials discovered the error Friday, after parents of two minors who received ballots notified the Woodland Park City Clerk's Office, according to a news release sent Friday evening from the county clerk's office.

The county then reviewed the voter registration list provided to the city and discovered the error occurred because Woodland Park residents under age 18 who pre-registered to vote when earning their driver's licenses were "inadvertently included on the list," the release said.

The county is notifying those who were mistakenly included on the list that the ballots they may have received will not be counted in the upcoming election because they will not be 18 years old as of Election Day, according to the release.

Teller County Clerk and Recorder Krystal Brown said her office regrets the error.

"Both the county and the city are deeply committed to election integrity," she said in the release. "The two entities are working closely together to see to it that none of this impacts the city's election."

If any of the mistakenly distributed ballots are received by city election judges on April 5, the ballots will be screened, left unopened and will not be counted in the vote tally, officials said.

The error comes at a time when public trust in the security of local and national elections has been strained. The sentiment arose from the November 2020 General Election, when former President Donald Trump and other Republicans claimed without evidence that mail-in balloting is fraudulent.

Local and state leaders in Colorado and other states have refuted these claims.

On April 5, Woodland Park voters will elect four of seven candidates to the City Council. The candidates are: DeAnn Bettermann, incumbent Kellie Case, Frank Connors, Don Dezellem, Matthew Hayes, incumbent Catherine Nakai and David Ott.

Voters will also select the city's next mayor. Mayoral race candidates include incumbent Hilary LaBarre and current city Councilman Robert Zuluaga.

Additionally, voters will decide three ballot questions on whether elected and appointed city officials can be removed from office by City Council for misconduct; whether to amend the city's charter with a more detailed conflict of interest provision; and whether to amend the city's charter to clarify City Council's options for filling a vacancy on the dais.

Woodland Park City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said residents who don't feel comfortable submitting their ballots by mail can bring them to Woodland Park City Hall, where a dropbox under 24/7 camera surveillance is located. Voters can also drop off their ballots inside City Hall, she said.

Leclercq said her office can track ballots mailed in the city. Each ballot has a bar code that is scanned at the Woodland Park Post Office, she said.

"A voter who hasn't received a ballot can call me and I can track where it is," she said.

By state law, voters must also sign the affidavit on the back of the ballot envelope for signature verification. Election judges match signatures on each ballot with a database of signatures on the Secretary of State's website, where there are three signatures for every voter, Leclercq said.

In Colorado, residents can register to vote through Election Day. Residents who have not yet registered to vote may do so in person at City Hall or at the Teller County Clerk and Recorder's offices at 101 W. Bennett Ave. in Cripple Creek or at 800 Research Drive, Suite 200 in the Tamarac Business Center in Woodland Park.

Residents with a valid Colorado driver's license or identification card may register online at govotecolorado.com.

Voters may also verify their voter registration by texting "Colorado" or "CO" to 28683 and opening the link in the text response. The link will redirect users to Colorado Secretary of State's online voter registration and election website.

Pikes Peak Courier reporter Pat Hill contributed to this report.