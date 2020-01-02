After eating previously frozen potatoes left at room temperature for nearly two weeks, an 80-year-old woman died from botulism, according to a recently released autopsy from El Paso County Coroner’s Office.
The woman’s death marks the first time in the last decade that a person has died from the rare foodborne illness in the county, a spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health Department confirmed.
According to the autopsy report, the woman became dizzy and had trouble breathing after she ate the pre-prepared potatoes. Her eyes bulged, her speech slowed and her muscles became weak. She died Sept. 20 in a hospital.
Hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and diabetes also contributed to her death, the autopsy revealed.
The last time a person in the country died from the illness — caused by paralyzing toxins that attack the nervous system — was in 2008, said Kimberly Pattison, program manager for the county's communicable disease program. Improper food storage was to blame, Pattison said.
When ingested, the toxins attack a person’s nervous system and can cause vertigo, blurred vision and difficult in swallowing, said epidemiologist Natalia Gayou. It can also lead to paralysis and labored breathing.
The toxins are produced by bacteria often found in soil, Gayou said. The toxins can form when the bacteria have little to no oxygen, low salt or acidity levels, or when placed in certain temperature ranges, she said.
The bacterium spores can be found on raw produce, especially potatoes, which have a low acid content, she said. Fully heating and properly refrigerating food can reduce the risk of botulism.
“The important thing for the public to remember is to follow proper food storage,” she said. It's impossible to see, smell or taste the toxin in food.
In 2017, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 182 botulism cases across the country. Foodborne botulism — which accounted for only 10% of the cases — were reported in California and Alaska.
Of the 15 cases in California, three people died, data shows.
Ten cases were from an outbreak linked to nacho cheese at a convenience store, two were from an outbreak linked to an herbal deer antler tea and one was from a suspected soup but could not be tested. Two were not linked to a known food source.
In Alaska, two foodborne botulism cases were linked to fermented white fish, the CDC reported.
The majority of botulism cases, accounting for 77%, affected infants, though no deaths were reported, according to the center. When infants ingest the bacterium spores, their intestines are unable to prevent its growth, resulting in constipation, weakness and loss of appetite.
In Colorado, there have been six cases of foodborne botulism and 12 cases of infant botulism since Jan. 1, 2009.
Typically, symptoms begin between 18 to 36 hours after consuming the toxin, but depending on how much is consumed, symptoms can begin to appear as soon as six hours or as late as two weeks later. If a person experiences botulism symptoms, Gayou suggests going to the emergency room as soon as possible.