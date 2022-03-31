A 19-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her child's father admitted to police that she did it because she feared that he'd kill her and her family if she hadn't, according to an affidavit obtained Thursday.

Raquel Chamberlain is believed to have shot and killed Tryvone Brooks, 24, during an argument in a home near Patty Jewett Golf Course in Colorado Springs on March 22, the affidavit states. She is accused of first-degree murder.

Officers responded about 9:30 a.m. March 22 to a shooting on the 1200 block of East Columbia Street and found a man had died. He was on a couch in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds, the affidavit states.

Four days later, on March 26, Chamberlain was arrested in the fatal shooting — though she initially denied her involvement and claimed that she didn't know about his death until after it was reported, the affidavit states.

She has been booked in the El Paso County jail without bond, court records show.

The affidavit paints Chamberlain's relationship with Brooks as abusive and contentious, particularly over their child. Two days before the shooting, on March 20, Brooks allegedly assaulted Chamberlain, her mother and a friend while they were picking up her child in front of Brooks' home, the document says.

The incident was reported to police. Chamberlain's mother later told detectives that she was "frustrated" that Brooks was not arrested, the affidavit states. The incident also prompted Chamberlain's mother to move the family out of their house and into a hotel out of fear that Brooks would find and hurt them.

While she was at the hotel, Chamberlain told detectives that Brooks contacted her "dozens of times" through his cousin's phone and made death threats, the affidavit states. He left a voicemail on her mother's phone saying "he would kidnap and possibly harm her," the affidavit states.

The document alleges that the family was so scared of Brooks that the mother brought a gun with her to the hotel "in case (he) found them."

Though she initially denied her role in the fatal shooting, Chamberlain admitted that she killed Brooks after detectives said they had footage of her leaving the hotel early March 22. She told police a friend drove her to the home on East Columbia Street, where she went inside and argued with Brooks before she shot him, the affidavit says.

Brooks' cousin woke up about 2 a.m. to gunshots inside his home, the affidavit states. He told detectives that he saw someone walking on a nearby sidewalk but "it did not look suspicious," adding that he didn't check on Brooks because the living room was dark and thought he was asleep.

It wasn't until the cousin woke up hours later and found blood around Brooks that he called 911.

Chamberlain told police that "she acted alone and that no one else was involved in the murder," the affidavit states.

Her first court appearance is Friday.