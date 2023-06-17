No one understands the mystic pull of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival better than Sam Bush, whose face is a wrinkled record of a half century of festivals.

The mother of all Colorado music festivals turns 50 this year, and Bush, the King of Telluride by universal acclaim, has played all but the very first one.

“When we got here, it felt as if, wow, we found our audience,” Bush recollected. “This is where we should be. You could actually get lost looking at the beautiful scenery and forget what you were doing.”

More than anyone else, Bush has turned the festival into a multigenerational band of friends for life who keep coming back for more.

What keeps pulling Bush and other folks from all over the world back up to rugged, remote Telluride? Why has its summer music fest generated so much loyalty and love that Pollstar magazine named it the greatest music festival in the world?

“The audience, man, they're just ready for everything and that's one of the things I love about just the entire attitude of the town," Bush recounted, "which we realized when we first came here in ’75, just the attitude of the community and really this state: wide open and willing to accept come what may, willing to accept the conditions and willing to try new things and to hear maybe a type of music that you haven't heard before that you can come away just totally enthused about.”

In other words, place is inextricably tied up with performance at Telluride: It’s as much about the mountains as the music and musicians.

The remarkable, rangy terrain of Telluride imposes its own rhythms; a melody of sights to amplify the sounds. In between the bands, you can sit quietly in the middle of nature’s cadences and barely miss the music. The gurgling Cornet Creek supplies the beat, evergreen trees the dance, the breeze in the cottonwoods a tinkling melody overhead. At night, you can almost hear the moonlight flowing.

Maybe it works so well because this is where Colorado itself crescendos, where the mountains rise to their most sublime expression, become a kind of aria of geography.

Telluride is nestled in the heart of the San Juan Mountains and has the highest concentration of 13,000- and 14,000-foot peaks in the Lower 48. Mountains upon mountains upon mountains, in other words.

Somehow, the music sounds better in that thin air, echoing off those big walls, especially when you add in the deep percussion of some far-off thunder and the wind in the aspens begins to sound like applause.

When Bush and his band, New Grass Revival, arrived for their first festival from Kentucky, they got to Telluride at about 3 or 4 in the morning. The shadowy mountain walls were so high they couldn’t tell which lights were high-country cabins and which were stars.

“We get to town and there were very few streetlights,” he recalled. “But somehow we found our way to the Manitou Inn,” which is still there. “At a small little desk, there were four room keys laid out with a note that said “Hey New Bluegrass Guys, welcome to Telluride.”

“And the very next day, I can honestly say we made friends for life.”

Bush and his bandmates were awakened that first morning by a guy named Kooster McAllister, who later earned a Grammy for his work as a sound engineer as well as credits on albums for Springsteen, the Stones and Prince. “And that’s where Kooster said, “Did you guys bring your PA with you? Can we borrow your snake?”

The snake is the big cable that connects the soundboard at the front of the stage to all the inputs from musicians.

“The dancing hippies in their enthusiasm stomped their snake in half the night before,” recalled Bush. “So right away, we were a vital part of the festival, supplying the whole PA system, and we’ve helped each other out ever since. I was 23 the first time we came here, and the festival and me as a musician, we’ve grown up together.”

The New Grass Revival was the first band that wasn’t from Colorado. “We were so enthused about this place ... we started telling our friends that we’d been playing festivals with for a few years around Southeast, Northeast,” said Bush. “We were so turned on and wanted to share the great experience of this place and these people with our friends, so we helped spread the word.”

One of the bands Bush had been opening shows for was bluegrass legend Doc Watson and his son Merle, “so that was pretty major when Doc first came” to Telluride. Then Earl Scruggs started coming, Bill Monroe and Ralph Stanley. “Allison Krauss knocked people out when she opened her mouth and sang and played her fiddle.” This year, Krauss is headlining the festival with her new partner in crime, Robert Plant, who most will recall from his glory days as frontman for a band called Led Zeppelin.

“To me, one of the important factors of why this festival could keep going was because they did not limit themselves to just a bluegrass style of music. For me as a rock 'n' roll fan, when Little Feat came, that was major. Leon Russell wanted to come soon after. Then Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash. Emmylou Harris. And James Taylor. Now you have legendary people coming here,” said Bush.

One year Telluride brought in David Byrne of the Talking Heads.

“There were these tiny little dressing rooms and basically, I muscled my way past his English road manager who did not want me in there, and I just busted in and said, “Hi, David. Sam Bush, King of Telluride. Welcome to Telluride.”

Bush knew some of the pop acts who were starting to make cameos often wondered, “what are we doing at this bluegrass festival?”

“'Well,' I said to Byrne, ‘Hey, I just wanna say, don’t let the word bluegrass mess you up. This is a wide-open music festival and every kind of music I’ve ever seen here is accepted and loved. They’re gonna love you.’ And he seemed to kind of relax. Walked out and did a great show.”

To mark the 50th anniversary this year, the festival has brought together a lot of people who have been important to the festival over the years. On Sunday afternoon, musicians from across the years will be playing altogether at the same time, weaving the whole history of bluegrass into one performance.

“Over the years, there would be handful of us that would have an organized jam session onstage, and we called ourselves the Telluride House Band,” said Bush. Those regulars include Bela Fleck, Jerry Douglas, Edgar Meyer, Bryan Sutton the great guitarist, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, and Bush on mandolin, and they’re back on Sunday for the 50th.

“I enjoy getting to play at larger festivals where you have many different stages, the big video screens,” Bush sums up. “But what I still enjoy about Telluride Bluegrass is that it is just the one stage, there isn't a big video screen, and all the attention goes towards that stage. I do think that has something to do with the wide open spaces that transferred into the wide open attitudes in wanting to accept all types of sound. I'm proud of the audience for recognizing musicianship is what they dig the most about this festival.”