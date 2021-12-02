Twenty-four years after opening Wines of Colorado in Cascade, Marv and Francie Parliament turned over the keys last week to new owners Arin and Dawn DeMay.

“Life goes on, you know?” said Marv, 81. “It’s been a good run, so many customers, so many good memories.”

Speaking a day before the closing, as Francie was wiping counters and generally wrapping things up, her husband talked about the sale. “The DeMays are a young energetic couple who can carry on the tradition that I started,” he said.

Reflecting on what made the place tick for more than two decades, the Parliaments consider the natural ambiance of Fountain Creek a marketing bonanza.

“We’ve been very fortunate; we built up an old 7-Eleven store and people tell us all the time that our restaurant has the finest creekside dining in the Colorado Springs area,” Marv said.

Along with favorites such as the buffalo burger, chicken pot pie and carrot cake, the creek was part of the capitalization plan.

“Why do people come here? They want to be in the mountains and they want to sit by a stream,” he said. “Nobody has a better setup than we have here. So we capitalized on it, built the deck and put up flagstones down to the creek.”

Tourists have long included Wines of Colorado on their itineraries.

“We had people come here from all over the country, and they’d come back year after year,” Marv said. “They liked the view.”

The memories are sweet.

“There were people who met on their first dates here and ended up getting married,” he said, adding that there have been 67 marriages of staff members.

For the younger set, the business provided first-time employment.

“Kids come in here all the time and ask if I remember them from 10, 20 years ago,” Marv said. “It’s refreshing to know how much of an impact Wines of Colorado had on their life.”

But the Parliaments aren’t entirely embracing retirement. “We still have the winery across the street,” he said. “I’m going to put a little more effort into the wines. Life goes on.”

After signing the papers at the closing Nov. 24, the DeMays stopped at the restaurant, where several friends and the general manager, Lesley Ludwick, were waiting to pop the cork. The Parliaments had left a variety of wines to start the celebration.

The DeMays live near the restaurant and were among the regulars at Wines of Colorado.

“This is one of the first places we came before we even moved here,” Arin said. “This place is a big part of our little neighborhood. We are honored to be carrying out what Marv and Francie brought to the community.”

For openers, Ludwick is staying on. “Lesley has been here for 10 years and is a familiar face to everybody,” Arin said.

With chef C.J. Henderson, there may be a few changes to the menu.

“We don’t want to divulge too much, but we’re going to have local-themed burgers such as the ‘Zebulon’ for Zebulon Pike,” Arin said. “So there will be a little bit of the old and a little bit of the new such as charcuterie plates.”

The new owners are infusing the place with renovations that include tables crafted of wine barrels with oak tops.

“We’re also going to feature Colorado craft beers and Colorado wines and spirits,” he said.

With the sale to the DeMays, Wines of Colorado retains its local ties.

“We worked very hard to fight off corporate people who came with over-asking offers who wanted to come in here and make this place into something it is not,” Arin said. “Dawn and I poured a lot of our hard-earned money into keeping this the way it has been for 24 years.”

Tim Leigh, co-founder of Hoff & Leigh, sold the business that was listed for $1.5 million.

“The DeMays will provide a super legacy,” said Leigh by phone. “It’s almost like Marv and Francie are handing the restaurant off to family. The DeMays are a great addition to the Ute Pass community.”

The new owners credit Leigh for his role in the sale. “Tim was a wonderful facilitator who really pushed to keep this place the way it is now,” Arin said.

The DeMays hope to open by the first week of December, with planned hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

“We love cooking, love entertaining and hosting,” Dawn said.