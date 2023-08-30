Italy’s distinctive geography (and culture and history) produces arguably the widest diversity of wines anywhere on the planet. There also is a cornucopia of native varieties producing mostly region-focused, small production wines well worth seeking out. If there is a common thread along the peninsula, they all offer intense aromatics and refreshing character. Recommended wines from my recent tasting are listed by region from north to south.

Friuli-Venezia Giulia

• 2020 Russiz Superiore Sauvignon ($31) from Collio near the border with Slovenia in view of the Alps and Adriatic Sea; juicy grapefruit, herbs, nuts.

Trentino-Alto Adige

• 2020 Alois Lageder “Versalto” Pinot Bianco ($28) from select vineyards in the Alpine valleys (Dolomites) north of Verona; biodynamic, mountain air, lively apricot, lush.

Veneto

• 2020 Inama Soave Classico “Carbonare” ($30), garganega grapes from single vineyard; pear, nectarine, apricot, with almond, lush texture.

• Pasqua “Hey French: You Could Have Made This But You Didn’t” ($40), multivintage blend of garganega with pinot bianco and sauvignon, from vineyards on the Verona side of Monte Calvarina; surprisingly complex with richness and freshness.

Marche

• 2021 Garofoli “Supèra” Verdicchio di Matelica ($16) from vineyards at the base of the Apennines; juicy pear, plum, solid structure.

Sardinia (Sardegna)

• 2021 Surrau “Branu” Vermentino di Gallura ($20) from estate vineyards; crisp citrus, some weight, chalky hints.

Tuscany (Toscana)

2018 Frescobaldi “Massovivio” Vermentino ($22) from the Frescobaldi’s Ammiraglia estate; floral, succulent, minerally.

Abruzzo

• 2021 La Valentina Pecorino ($18), organic, biodynamic, (old variety once thought extinct but resurrected by La Valentina); intense, brisk apple, cashew.

Sicily

Catarratto. Ancient grape, historically used in Marsala wine and blends, full-bodied dry, deep citrus, floral elements.

• 2020 Feudo Disisa “Lu Bancu” ($22), tart, herbal nuttiness.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

• 2020 Gorghi Tondi “Midor” ($18), organic, lime, tight, lively.

• 2020 Cottanera “Barbazzale” ($19), fresh, citrusy, herbal.

Zibibbo (Moscato di Alessandria). Very ancient grape originated in Egypt; often used for dessert wines; intensely aromatic dry wines of orange, stone fruits, almond.

• 2020 Donnafugata “Lighea” ($24), persistent freshness, mineral.

• 2020 Mandrarossa “Costadune Secco” ($18), tropical fruit, mint, lip-smacking.

Grillo. Another ancient variety historically a component of Marsala and blends but also a fine dry wine of citrus, apple and refreshing acidity.

• 2020 Planeta “La Segreta” ($20),, sauvignon-like herbal citrus

• 2020 Donnafugata “Sur Sur” ($22), crisp apple, lemon, light spice.

• 2019 Cantine Ermes “Quattro Quarti” ($19) juicy tropical fruit, hint of black tea

Insolia (Inzolia)

Again, historically a component of Marsala and many blends but it is delightfully nutty, citrusy, herbal as a dry varietal wine.

• 2019 Principi di Butera “Carizza” ($17), tangy stone fruits

• 2020 Baglio di Pianetto ($15), organic, citrus.

• 2021 Sallier de la Tour Inzolia ($15) citrus, stone fruits, mineral

Etna Bianco

Mount Etna, the tallest, most active volcano in Europe also happens to overlook suddenly prized volcanic soils, old vines, and multiple microclimates vineyards. Wines are mostly carricante.

• 2019 Terra Costantino ($27). organic, tight, pear, savory.

• 2021 Duca di Salaparuta “Lavico” ($26). lively tropical, savory, mineral.