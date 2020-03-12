The line was out the door. The dining room was packed. So was the patio.
On a warm Wednesday night that offered an enticing hint of summer, Monse’s Pupuseria in Old Colorado City was filled with women and men who showed, in a small way, defiance of the risk and the fear of coronavirus while they enjoyed zesty Salvadoran food.
We live in a strange, terrifying time, a time when we wonder if our neighbor, or maybe the person standing beside us in the checkout line, will infect us with a virus that is sweeping our world and devastating our stock market and leaving our future blurry and, maybe, boring.
What’s next? How much of what has long been normal and wonderful in our lives will we lose? How much caution is rational and required? And how much caution is borderline ridiculous?
And the most troubling question:
How many deaths on the horizon?
This week, I’ve talked with dozens of friends and strangers on how we should handle the coronavirus.
More cautious friends applaud strong steps taken against the virus. The suspension of the NBA season. The halting of flights to and from Europe. The transformation of many colleges, including Colorado College and University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, from students sitting in a crowded classrooms to sitting alone in front of computers. The cancellation of St. Patrick’s Day parades in Denver and Colorado Springs.
Meanwhile, more daring friends shout against the changes. Every moment of life, they say, carries risk. Driving on I-25 is dangerous. Crossing the street is dangerous. Let us, they say, make our own decisions on risk.
On Tuesday, I drove to Denver to watch my nephew compete in a youth basketball playoff game. The gym was packed as we watched grade schoolers sprint the court. It was a fun night.
These nights are precious for so many reasons. The chance to sit among dozens of friends and family and strangers. The chance to escape the solitude and quiet of home for the roar of a crowd.
It’s the kind of night we soon could lose.
The cancellations of the Denver and Springs St. Patrick’s Day parades mean tens of thousands are forbidden to frolic. Bars will lose millions.
What should you do? Stay home with your streaming service? Or go out for fun?
That’s a deeply personal question, but it’s more than a personal question. If you are young and healthy, chances are strong you could survive the virus.
But there’s more to consider. What about your elderly or immune-system-compromised neighbors or family members? What will happen if you carry the virus to them?
I’ve spent much of this week driving through Denver and Colorado Springs and have been surprised by how little life has changed. Parking lots are full at restaurants even while the toilet paper aislse at grocery stores are empty. The defiant who depart their homes seem to outnumber the cautious who remain inside.
I have a pair of tickets for Friday’s Colorado Springs Philharmonic St. Patrick’s performance at the Pikes Peak Center, where Eileen Ivers, the “Jimi Hendrix of the violin” will lead a celebration of all things Irish. The show was canceled Thursday night.
I wanted to hear Eileen play. I also wanted to be responsible.
Nathan Newbrough serves as CEO of the Philharmonic, and he faces the same tough questions we all face, except his questions are on a bigger scale. The Philharmonic, he says, is committed to paying the musicians who have helped lift the organization to financial stability. The Philharmonic is committed to its audience.
What to do? Do you call the public to gather? Or cancel?
These are the questions faced by Newbrough. He’s not alone. School administrators and ministers face the same question. Will our schoolchildren attend classes? Will the faithful gather to worship?
Newbrough was in close contact with city and county officials, who offered guidance but no mandate on the fate of Friday’s and Saturday’s St. Patrick’s shows.
“That makes it more difficult to make a decision,” he says.
He must consider, he says, “how detrimental” a cancellation will be to his charitable organization. The Philharmonic, like any American symphony, is never far from financial trouble.
“Doing the right thing,” Newbrough says, “is often the hard thing.”
For the Philharmonic in the age of coronavirus, canceling turned out to be the right thing.